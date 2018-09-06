ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 163,000 Jobs in August

View the ADP National Employment Report Infographic at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 163,000

By Company Size

- Small businesses: 21,000

1-19 employees 9,000

20-49 employees 12,000

- Medium businesses: 111,000

50-499 employees 111,000

- Large businesses: 31,000

500-999 employees 27,000

1,000+ employees 4,000

By Sector

- Goods-producing: 24,000

Natural resources/mining -1,000

Construction 5,000

Manufacturing 19,000

- Service-providing: 139,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 21,000

Information 8,000

Financial activities 7,000

Professional/business services 38,000

Professional/technical services 10,000



Management of companies/enterprises 5,000



Administrative/support services 23,000

Education/health services 31,000

Health care/social assistance 19,000



Education 12,000

Leisure/hospitality 25,000

Other services 8,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

- Franchise Employment**

Franchise jobs 20,700

**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"Although we saw a small slowdown in job growth, the market remains incredibly dynamic," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Midsized businesses continue to be the engine of growth, adding nearly 70 percent of all jobs this month, and remain resiliant in the current economic climate."

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said, "The job market is hot. Employers are aggressively competing to hold onto their existing workers and to find new ones. Small businesses are struggling the most in this competition, as they increasingly can't fill open positions."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 411,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S. The July total of jobs added was revised down from 219,000 to 217,000.

