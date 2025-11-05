ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 42,000 Jobs in October; Annual Pay was Up 4.5%

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 42,000 jobs in October and pay was up 4.5 percent year-over-year according to the October ADP National Employment Report® produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure of the labor market based on the anonymized weekly payroll data of more than 26 million private-sector employees in the United States. ADP's Pay Insights captures over 15 million individual pay change observations each month. Together, the jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained data to provide a representative and high-frequency picture of the private-sector labor market.

"Private employers added jobs in October for the first time since July, but hiring was modest relative to what we reported earlier this year," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Meanwhile, pay growth has been largely flat for more than a year, indicating that shifts in supply and demand are balanced."

October 2025 Report Highlights

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 42,000 jobs in October

Last month delivered a rebound from two months of weak hiring, but the bounce wasn't broad-based. Education and health care, and trade, transportation, and utilities led the growth. For the third straight month, employers shed jobs in professional business services, information, and leisure and hospitality.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 42,000

Change by Industry

- Goods-producing: 9,000

Natural resources/mining 7,000

Construction 5,000

Manufacturing -3,000

- Service-providing: 33,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 47,000

Information -17,000

Financial activities 11,000

Professional/business services -15,000

Education/health services 26,000

Leisure/hospitality -6,000

Other services -13,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: -12,000

New England 7,000

Mid-Atlantic -20,000

- Midwest: 9,000

East North Central 2,000

West North Central 7,000

- South: 6,000

South Atlantic -8,000

East South Central 11,000

West South Central 3,000

- West: 40,000

Mountain 2,000

Pacific 37,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: -10,000

1-19 employees -15,000

20-49 employees 6,000

- Medium establishments: -21,000

50-249 employees -25,000

250-499 employees 3,000

- Large establishments: 73,000

500+ employees 73,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay growth was unchanged in October

Year-over-year pay growth was flat in October from the month prior, at 4.5 percent for job-stayers and 6.7 percent for job-changers.

Median Change in Annual Pay

- Job-stayers 4.5%

- Job-changers 6.7%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 4.3%

Construction 4.5%

Manufacturing 4.8%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 4.3%

Information 4.3%

Financial activities 5.2%

Professional/business services 4.2%

Education/health services 4.4%

Leisure/hospitality 4.6%

Other services 4.1%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 2.5%

20-49 employees 4.1%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 4.7%

250-499 employees 4.8%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 4.9%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

The September total number of jobs added was revised from -32,000 to -29,000.

For additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including historical files, employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The November 2025 ADP National Employment Report will be released on December 3, 2025 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

