ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 978,000 Jobs in May

View the ADP National Employment Report Infographic at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 978,000

By Company Size

-- Small businesses: 333,000

1-19 employees 177,000

20-49 employees 156,000

-- Medium businesses: 338,000

50-499 employees 338,000

-- Large businesses: 308,000

500-999 employees 88,000

1,000+ employees 220,000

By Sector

-- Goods-producing: 128,000

Natural resources/mining 11,000

Construction 65,000

Manufacturing 52,000

-- Service-providing: 850,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 118,000

Information -3,000

Financial activities 20,000

Professional/business services 68,000

- Professional/technical services 24,000

- Management of companies/enterprises 4,000

- Administrative/support services 40,000

- Professional/technical services 24,000 - Management of companies/enterprises 4,000 - Administrative/support services 40,000 Education/health services 139,000

- Health care/social assistance 119,000

- Education 20,000

- Health care/social assistance 119,000 - Education 20,000 Leisure/hospitality 440,000

Other services 69,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

-- Franchise Employment**

Franchise jobs 57,700

**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"Private payrolls showed a marked improvement from recent months and the strongest gain since the early days of the recovery," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "While goods producers grew at a steady pace, it is service providers that accounted for the lion's share of the gains, far outpacing the monthly average in the last six months. Companies of all sizes experienced an uptick in job growth, reflecting the improving nature of the panemic and economy."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 460,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S. The April total of jobs added was revised from 742,000 to 654,000.

To obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including additional charts, supporting data and the schedule of future release dates, or to subscribe to the monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, please visit www.adpemploymentreport.com.

The June 2021 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on June 30, 2021.

About the ADP® National Employment Report™

The ADP® National Employment Report™ is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP®, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report, which measures nearly 26 million U.S. workers, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc.

Each month, ADP Research Institute issues the ADP National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the U.S. labor market and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

The data for this report is collected for pay periods that can be interpolated to include the week of the 12th of each month, and processed with statistical methodologies similar to those used by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compute employment from its monthly survey of establishments. Due to this processing, this subset is modified to make it indicative of national employment levels; therefore, the resulting employment changes computed for the ADP National Employment Report are not representative of changes in ADP's total base of U.S. business clients.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see the ADP National Employment Report: Development Methodology.

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report, ADP National Franchise Report, and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Related Links

www.adp.com

