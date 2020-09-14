ADP Nominates Linnie M. Haynesworth to Board of Directors

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced today that Linnie M. Haynesworth has been nominated to the Board of Directors in connection with ADP's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, set for November 11, 2020.

Ms. Haynesworth is a highly-regarded operational leader with an extensive background in technology integration, cybersecurity, risk management, strategic planning and talent development, as well as expertise in large complex system development, delivery and deployment. She retired in 2019 as the Sector Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division for Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NGC) Mission Systems Sector, after a storied four-decade career in aerospace and defense systems.

"We are excited to nominate Linnie to the ADP Board," said John P. Jones, chairman of the board for ADP. "Her leadership and expertise in enterprise strategy integration, largescale software and cyber systems will be invaluable to the Board as ADP continues to execute on its vision for its HCM technology portfolio."

"At ADP, security is integral to our products, our business processes and infrastructure," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "We're delighted that Linnie has been nominated to the ADP Board as we continue our focus on delivering market-leading, cyber resilient HCM solutions to clients who view us as a partner they can trust."

Prior to serving as Sector Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division at NGC from 2016 until her retirement, Ms. Haynesworth was the Sector Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division within the former Information Systems sector of NGC, as well as led NGC's Federal and Defense Technologies Division. Ms. Haynesworth began her career at Northrop Grumman in 1979 and has held other leadership roles in business development, engineering, supply chain and program positions of increasing responsibility in multiple areas of the company. Ms. Haynesworth is currently a director of Truist Financial Corporation. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document and other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature and which may be identified by the use of words like "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could" "is designed to" and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements or that could contribute to such difference include: ADP's success in obtaining, and retaining, clients, and selling additional services to clients; the pricing of products and services; the success of our new solutions; compliance with existing or new legislation or regulations; changes in, or interpretations of, existing legislation or regulations; overall market, political and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends; competitive conditions; our ability to maintain our current credit ratings and the impact on our funding costs and profitability; security or cyber breaches, fraudulent acts, and system interruptions and failures; employment and wage levels; changes in technology; availability of skilled technical associates; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; the adequacy, effectiveness and success of our business transformation initiatives; and the impact of and uncertainties related to major natural disasters or catastrophic events, including the COVID-19 pandemic. ADP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These risks and uncertainties, along with the risk factors discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP, should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements contained herein.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

SOURCE ADP, Inc.