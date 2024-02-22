ADP® Offers AI-Enabled Partner Solutions on Powerful, Simple and Secure ADP Marketplace

HR leaders can rapidly source and implement benefits of AI across their HCM ecosystems

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP Marketplace, the world's largest digital HR storefront with over 800 partner solutions worldwide, is enhancing the client experience by offering AI-enabled, integrated partner solutions. ADP Marketplace now provides clients with greater ease and confidence in identifying and selecting these solutions for their companies. ADP Marketplace has adopted responsible AI principles to which all its partners offering AI-enabled solutions must commit. ADP Marketplace also uses machine learning to easily surface best-fit applications to meet clients' critical HR needs. These capabilities are part of an enterprise-wide initiative at ADP to bring the power of AI to HR practitioners, managers and employees.

ADP Marketplace is enhancing the client experience by offering AI-enabled, integrated partner solutions.

"We launched ADP Marketplace 10 years ago as the first one-stop shop for clients to find integrated HR solutions that seamlessly share and connect data with ADP," explains Anthony Maggio, vice president and general manager, ADP Marketplace. "For years, machine learning has powered the ADP Marketplace platform's customized HCM solution recommendations for our clients based on factors like their industry, company size and ADP platform. And now, a growing number of our more than 300 partners offer solutions with AI-embedded features that make HR easier, smarter and more human, to help our clients simplify their processes."

Partners offering AI features as part of their solution must agree to comply with ADP Marketplace's AI principles regarding human oversight, monitoring, explainability and mitigating bias. These principles are based on the same AI principles ADP follows when developing its own products.

ADP Marketplace allows clients to easily purchase solutions that help them manage the entire HR life cycle and more efficiently run their business. Current AI-enabled applications on ADP Marketplace include HR solutions for recruiting and onboarding, compliance, time and labor management, performance, productivity, collaboration, and more.

ADP Marketplace has a governance policy that gives clients peace of mind knowing that their integration is secure and stable. Every ADP Marketplace partner integration has passed a thorough and comprehensive security assessment to help safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of their employee data. Clients can benefit from the simplicity of single sign-on with seamless data integration that doesn't require IT help to implement.

Learn more at https://www.adp.com/AI-EnabledMarketplace

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP Marketplace, ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2024 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.