ADP Recognized as an Overall Customers' Choice in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

The Gartner Voice of the Customer report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. The 2022 report focuses on solutions that deliver functionality to help organizations attract, develop, engage, retain, and manage their workforces. These solutions support a variety of HCM capabilities, including HR administration, HR service delivery, talent management and workforce management. ADP was ranked as a leader for meeting or exceeding both the average Overall Rating and the average User Interest and Adoption for these segments.

Earning ADP such distinction, clients shared positive feedback on their experiences:

"ADP Workforce Now ® is highly beneficial for your business and employees! Our company switched over to ADP Workforce Now 4 years ago now. It's been the best decision we have made to track anything from pay, recruitment, vacations, benefits and so much more!" – Specialist in the industrial industry

"Overall, ADP has been an asset to our company, aiding with pre and post hire management, payroll and benefits administration. Our experience when upgrading to ADP Vantage HCM ® was extremely positive, with great support from the implementation team both prior to, during, and after the switch. We were really able to take the time to thoroughly train and prepare our staff to utilize ADP to its fullest capabilities." - HR generalist for deployment architecture using ADP Vantage HCM

"ADP Workforce Now is a must have. It's an extremely powerful tool that allows us to accurately track all facets of employee pay and benefits. I especially love their customer support who help us resolve any issues we face and questions that arise." – HR operations director in the consumer goods industry

"ADP Enterprise HR ® is a comprehensive solution. It has overall been the solution my team was hoping it would be. The integration has been seamless, we've been able to customize to our needs and the analytics have been better than expected." – Manager for deployment architecture using ADP Enterprise HR

"ADP is so efficient! ADP has made processing payroll save so much time. I love being able to enter our time worked and submit our leave requests through ADP. It's so convenient to have everything in one place. The representatives have always been very helpful with any questions that I've had." – Knowledge specialist in the government industry

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again as a Customers' Choice," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president, Global Product and Technology, ADP. "We pride ourselves on providing our clients with a tailored experience – designing data-driven technologies to help clients navigate emerging trends and challenges as work evolves. We understand all journeys to success are unique, and we work alongside our clients to provide the tools and support they need at each step."

Serving over 920,000 clients in 140 countries, ADP has the experience and scale to customize solutions for businesses of all sizes – from small business to global enterprise – across all industries. ADP's comprehensive, cloud based HCM solutions unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits administration and provide robust people analytics to help power decision-making.

To access the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report, please visit here. To learn about ADP, visit www.adp.com.

Gartner, 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Peer Contributors, 28 April 2022

