ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Established in October 2014, the WVR offers an in-depth analysis of the vitality of the U.S. labor market based on data that identifies labor market trends and dynamics across multiple dimensions, including employment growth, wage growth and hours worked. Importantly, the WVR also distinguishes between job holders, job switchers and new entrants, which is key to understanding the health of the labor market. In addition to the macro data presented in the report, there are also segment-specific findings by industry, state, gender, age, experience and pay level.

The updated WVR from the ADP Research Institute® will include all of the same segment-specific data, but also include updates to provide improved, more granular insights.

Enhancements to the report will include the use of monthly data, rather than quarterly numbers, to sharpen labor market picture, the addition of information around new entrants to the workforce and deeper insights into seasonality and employment by firm size.

Detailed information about changes to the methodology and an updated calendar of release dates will be available at http://workforcereport.adp.com/ on Wednesday, April 25.

WVR data dating back to 2014, with the new methodology, will be available.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

ABOUT ADP (NASDAQ: ADP):

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2018 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-to-release-quarterly-workforce-vitality-report-with-deeper-labor-market-insights-on-wednesday-april-25-2018-300631809.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC

Related Links

http://www.adp.com

