ADP's Next Gen Payroll Platform Named a "2020 Top HR Product" by Human Resource Executive

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced as part of the virtual 2020 HR Technology Conference, ADP's Next Gen Payroll Platform earned recognition as a "Top HR Product." Adding to the company's longstanding history of award wins at the conference, this marks the sixth consecutive year ADP has been honored for its innovative human capital management (HCM) technology designed to meet the challenges of a changing world of work.

With a foundation built on ADP's decades of leadership in the payroll industry, ADP's Next Gen Payroll Platform enables companies to revolutionize the way they pay their employees, in a world increasingly demanding of a new pay dynamic. Built natively on the public cloud, this real-time global payroll platform:

Gives practitioners and employees unprecedented transparency into how they are paid;

into how they are paid; Empowers practitioners to more easily understand the effects of regulatory and policy changes , enabling a stronger strategic partnership with business leaders by demonstrating bottom line impact; and

, enabling a stronger strategic partnership with business leaders by demonstrating bottom line impact; and Delivers a breakthrough employee experience with predictive insights to model and understand the effect of potential life changes.

ADP's Next Gen Payroll Platform is currently in pilot with many clients utilizing it to transform the payroll experience for both practitioners and employees.

This achievement underscores ADP's mission to design innovative HCM technology that addresses the modern challenges of the HR community. Over the last six years, the HR Technology Conference and Human Resource Executive have recognized numerous ADP innovations for that consistent aim, including ADP's Next Gen HCM.

"In today's business environment, the need for greater organizational agility and transparency has only accelerated," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product and technology for ADP. "Current challenges are compounded by a rapidly changing regulatory environment, making it even harder for businesses to navigate the complexities of payroll and provide employees with the transparency and financial wellness insights they need. We've designed our Next Gen Payroll Platform to fuel the future of payroll, and solving for these challenges is the first step in shifting the paradigm around the way people get paid. We're incredibly honored to see yet another one of our Next Gen solutions recognized for paving the way forward, and we're excited for the HR community to experience our full suite of tools in this year's virtual setting."

"As we witness a fundamental shift to the very nature of work, ADP's innovations continue to rise not only to the needs of the moment but those on the horizon," said Steve Boese, co-chair of the HR Technology Conference. "With this year's conference reimagined virtually, we're extremely excited to welcome a wider audience of HR professionals and give them the opportunity to experience first-hand the innovation behind this year's 'Top HR Products'."

Winning solutions at the HR Technology Conference are selected based on several criteria, including their level of innovation, value add to the HR professional, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.

