AdQuick Announces Inclusion on Inc. 5000 Annual Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The company is celebrating a 639% three-year growth rate which earned the 776th position.

AdQuick has had a record year with historic growth numbers, strategic partnerships and recent awards for its products, campaigns and company culture. In the first half of 2021 alone, bookings increased by over 396% compared to the same period in 2020 and the company added 222 new media partners, spanning a diverse selection of out-of-home ad formats. Multiple innovative updates and new features were launched with AdQuick Pro, AdQuick DSP and AdQuick's causal lift analysis offerings.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US," said Matthew O'Connor , CEO and co-founder of AdQuick. "Despite a year in which many consumers were indoors, we've achieved record growth by pushing the boundaries of OOH –– making it easy, supremely effective, and more measurable than ever before –– and helping our customers exceed their marketing goals. We are proud of our continuous innovation to improve the OOH ad-buying experience and we can't wait to see what the future holds for the industry. Not only is OOH back, but it's on the rise like never before."

AdQuick was founded in 2016 to help advertisers buy, sell and measure OOH advertising. The company attracted investments from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Initialized Capital, VTF Capital and others who recognized the need to streamline the buying process and make OOH accessible to all. AdQuick now partners with more than 1,100 media owners, giving AdQuick's growing customer base access to more than 98% of all available OOH inventory in the United States.

AdQuick's placement on the Inc. 5000 is the latest in a string of recognitions. Earlier this year, AdQuick was ranked the 74th fastest growing company in the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. The company was also honored by the Chief Marketer Pro Awards and MUSE Creative Awards for their campaign and design work, respectively, on the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act campaign.

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more, please visit www.adquick.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

