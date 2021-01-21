AdQuick Introduces Free Out-of-Home Advertising Media Planner

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick , the North American leader in out-of-home (OOH) advertising software, today announced the launch of OOH Media Planner , a standalone, free tool to help advertisers plan high-performing OOH campaigns in minutes. Using actionable insights gleaned from AdQuick's robust data assets and proprietary predictive models, the OOH Media Planner identifies the most effective way users can spend their media budget to meet their unique campaign goals. The planner is meant to provide support to those who are strapped for time, are intimidated by the learning curve of buying OOH media or are beginners who simply don't know where to start.

"Today's media buyers need to make the most of their time and money, so AdQuick built a new tool to make the most out of both," said Matthew O'Connor, CEO of AdQuick. "The OOH Media Planner is like putting the mind of an expert media planner into a software. It makes it easy for in-house marketing teams and individuals to plan, buy and measure their out-of-home advertising, no matter their budget, timeline or familiarity with the market."

To use the planner, users would provide basic campaign parameters –– like goal, flight dates, and geography –– leaving the OOH Media Planner to provide the rest. It immediately recommends the ideal media type allocation, finds the best matching units and creates an optimized, turnkey OOH campaign that you can activate with the push of a button.

Here's a closer look at how it works:

The User inputs the primary campaign goal, target audience, flight dates and target geographic areas.

The User then selects from recommended budget options –– "entry level", "saturation" or "domination" –– based on what their goals are.

The User submits an email address.

Within seconds, the User receives a campaign recommendation plan, which includes suggested media type allocation, lookalike markets and related audiences, as well as the # of units AdQuick has available across different media vendors and the appropriate KPI against which to optimize.

The campaign is then stored in AdQuick's system, allowing for one-click activation should the User decide to move forward.

"AdQuick initially developed the OOH Media Planner for internal use, but quickly realized this tool would be an invaluable resource, especially for beginner and in-house marketers learning how to build an OOH media plan," said Ted Day-Fratto, Senior Product Manager at AdQuick. "The OOH Media Planner helps users expand their media mix in order to create multi-touch, multi-channel media buys in a data-driven way while saving hours and hours of planning time."

The OOH Media Planner joins AdQuick's growing product line-up, which includes AdQuick Pro , AdQuick DSP and AdQuick SMB . These give brands, agencies and individual media buyers the tools they need to streamline the planning and buying process, so their businesses run more efficiently and so their clients garner the best results.

The OOH Media Planner is available for anyone to use at www.adquick.com/ooh-planner . Find a direct link under the "Resources" tab on adquick.com, alongside a bunch of other helpful resources, like the Billboard Cost Calculator and Competitive Intelligence Tool.

About AdQuick, Inc.

AdQuick.com is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising and is building the operating system to bring the OOH industry online. It is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online, and connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by former Instacart executives, AdQuick's mission is to empower everyone to put their message into the world. We do that by removing all barriers to out-of-home (OOH) ad buying, with a powerful platform that's a delight to use. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal and is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and 12 other countries.

