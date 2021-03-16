AdQuick Ranks 74th on Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced that it is the 74th fastest growing company in the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies.

"Being placed on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list is a milestone for us," said Matt O'Connor, CEO at AdQuick. "As we take a moment to celebrate this moment we also look forward to 2021 and what we will accomplish here at AdQuick."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About AdQuick, Inc.

AdQuick.com is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising and is building the operating system to bring the OOH industry online. It is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online, and connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by former Instacart executives, AdQuick's mission is to empower everyone to put their message into the world. We do that by removing all barriers to out-of-home (OOH) ad buying, with a powerful platform that's a delight to use. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal and is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and 12 other countries.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

