AdQuick.com Closes 2021 On a Strong Note; Looks Ahead to Further Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced the ways in which it empowered customers and drove their success this past year. To start, the company expanded its reach and created free, valuable resources in the form of an OOH Advertising Media Planner and an interactive OOH Marketer's Toolkit. In addition, AdQuick forged 307 new partnerships to better serve its customer base and increase its offerings, bringing its total of media owner partnerships to over 1,300.

"We've dedicated much of our time, budget and resources this year to empowering customers and prospects to get the most from OOH," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick. "All of our product development, partnerships, industry involvement and beyond have stemmed from this central focus - and it's paid off. Our customers are enjoying great returns from their campaigns and ease of use in their media planning. We have a lot more up our sleeves for the coming year, and can't wait for all that will come next."

Highlights from the year include:

Product Innovations

2021 brought a slew of new product innovations and enhancements. AdQuick's OOH Media Planner was launched in January 2021 as a standalone, free tool to help marketers plan high-performing OOH campaigns in minutes. In November, AdQuick unveiled another important resource to help marketers better understand OOH advertising and make the most of it. The OOH Marketer's Toolkit offers a collection of free media planning tools that guide users in planning smarter, faster and more effective OOH ad campaigns.

Additional product innovations included:

Real-Time Inventory Availability – AdQuick now has more real-time availability data than any other OOH buying platform. As the company continues to build out new API integrations with the biggest OOH media owners, its access to real-time availability data keeps growing. This means customers experience more accurate planning data, even faster campaign execution and increased flexibility for campaign optimization.

OOH Retargeting – AdQuick's advertisers can now inform their online retargeting with offline exposure data from their OOH advertising campaigns.

An enhanced agency workflow in AdQuick Pro – including robust user and team management, bulk campaign editing, streamlined RFP management, and more –– enabling a new level of customization for the company's agency customers.

Granular spend controls for programmatic digital OOH, providing advertisers the ability to closely manage their ad spend, analyze performance, and shift dollars toward the highest-performing placements in real time.

Enhanced measurement capabilities, including purchase-based measurement, which allows CPG advertisers to close the loop between OOH media and in-store consumer purchasing behavior, and causal lift analysis to calculate the ROI of a specific marketing campaign.

Partnerships

AdQuick added 307 new media partners this year, spanning a diverse selection of OOH ad formats. The company now partners with more than 1,300 media owners, giving AdQuick's growing customer base access to more than 98% of all available OOH inventory in the United States. This breadth of access enables mass reach, granular targeting, and increased efficiency –– all from the convenience of one platform.

New partnerships include:

Lyft - In February, AdQuick joined forces with rideshare giant Lyft to promote its cartop and bike share kiosk advertising inventory. Uber DOOH inventory is also available via AdQuick DSP.

- In February, AdQuick joined forces with rideshare giant Lyft to promote its cartop and bike share kiosk advertising inventory. Uber DOOH inventory is also available via AdQuick DSP. Catalina - In August, AdQuick announced its partnership with Catalina, the leader in shopper intelligence. This enables robust OOH ad targeting and sales lift measurement insights based on actual, in-store product purchases.

- In August, AdQuick announced its partnership with Catalina, the leader in shopper intelligence. This enables robust OOH ad targeting and sales lift measurement insights based on actual, in-store product purchases. VIOOH - In September, AdQuick partnered with leading supply-side platform (SSP) VIOOH, to expand real-time, programmatic access to the largest collection of DOOH inventory available.

AdQuick also added over a dozen new international partnerships, strengthening its foothold in the EU, EMEA, and APAC.

Industry Leadership

AdQuick is committed to setting the bar high in its campaign strategy, execution, and internal culture. As a result, the company was lauded by awards programs and industry and mainstream media this past year for not only meeting its own standards, but exceeding them.

AdQuick received recognition for a number of campaigns in 2021. The company earned a Silver Muse Award for its Justice for Breonna campaign, as well as a Bronze award for the Best Cause or CSR by Chief Marketer Pro. Additionally, AdQuick's "Move to Miami" campaign won Best Use of Social in The Drum Awards for Out-of-Home. AdQuick also worked in collaboration with Santa Clara County on a campaign that received a Marcom Gold award, demonstrating once more the power of strategic OOH.

Furthermore, AdQuick was honored with awards validating its internal culture and business growth. The company nabbed spot #27 on the Best Small Companies to Work for in Los Angeles list for 2021, ranked #74 on the Inc. 5000 Regional Awards for Fastest-Growing Companies in California and ranked #776 on the national Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. AdQuick credits these recognitions to its pioneering technology and unwavering commitment to customer success.

AdQuick plans to continue to invest in product development and expanding its partner network in 2022. To learn more about unleashing the power of OOH advertising, visit www.adquick.com.

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

