AdQuick.com Commemorates Midyear Highlights

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced noteworthy mid-year milestones as the company continues to transform the OOH sector. AdQuick is making waves with its historic growth numbers, strategic partnerships and recent accolades for its products, campaigns and company culture. AdQuick has been dedicated to helping its partners and clients stay connected with consumers through outdoor media during the past year, prioritizing human-to-human connection above all else during this trying time. The company's efforts have paid off, in terms of client success, company growth and more.

"We kicked off 2020 with ambitious goals and, while COVID-19 had other plans, the AdQuick team was able to stay the course, helping those we serve navigate a tumultuous year," said Matt O'Connor, CEO of AdQuick. "Today, there's no question OOH has come roaring back and is more relevant than ever before. I'm proud of our team every day and of our recent successes which underscores our leadership and opportunities in the advertising space."

AdQuick's momentum has been particularly notable through its revenue growth, increase in valued partnerships and myriad of awards. Here are some of the key ways the company has achieved this progress and fueled its mission.

Growth

In the first half of 2021, AdQuick experienced tremendous growth across a number of KPIs (key performance indicators). Bookings during the first half of 2021 increased by over 396% compared to the same period in 2020, and the company saw more bookings in Q2 than in the previous six quarters combined. This is especially significant given that advertising is cyclical, and H1s generally see the lowest spending. AdQuicks Programmatic DSP - which was launched in late 2020 - saw exponential growth the first two quarters of the year. Bookings have seen a 1720% increase compared to the bookings of November and December 2020.

AdQuick also helped its customers from small businesses to the Fortune 500 understand the importance of expanding beyond the top three markets to optimize their ad spend in smarter ways. To that end, out of 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the U.S., AdQuick placed outdoor media in 136. AdQuick has continued to gain business from numerous companies in the Fortune 500 thanks to its measurement and attribution capabilities, which allow organizations to measure OOH on par with digital media.

Strategic Partnerships

AdQuick has added 222 new media partners this year spanning a diverse selection of out-of-home ad formats. New partnerships include GSTV –– the national gas station video network that reaches one in three American adults monthly, experiential marketing specialists Street Attack, and national aerial advertising specialists Aerial Banners Inc.

AdQuick now partners with more than 1,100 media owners –– giving AdQuick's growing customer base access to more than 98% of all available OOH inventory in the United States. This breadth of access enables mass reach, granular targeting, creative freedom, and increased efficiency–– all from the convenience of one platform, with the actionable, real-time reporting and measurement that businesses need.

Innovation

AdQuick's OOH buying platform is used by some of the savviest advertisers and agencies in the world. That's why AdQuick is continually innovating and enhancing the platform to improve efficiency and performance. Recently, AdQuick rolled out multiple enhancements to the agency workflow in AdQuick Pro , enabling a new level of customization for their many agency customers. Updates include : enhanced user, RFP and campaigns action management, team management features, bulk campaign creation and editing, branding and whitelabeling, and contracting and billing features.

AdQuick DSP also saw updates with new spend control features to enable real-time campaign optimization. Advertisers already had the ability to view conversion metrics by geography, publisher, and venue type within AdQuick DSP. And now advertisers can adjust investment levels across these same parameters at any point throughout their campaigns. Finally, AdQuick's causal lift analysis offers advertisers a flexible approach to calculate and understand the true ROI of their OOH campaigns with minimal preparation and high accuracy.

Industry Recognition

AdQuick earned a spot as the 74th fastest growing company in the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. AdQuick also earned a silver medal in The Muse Creative Awards ' OOH category for its design work for the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act campaign, which stemmed from a crowdfunding campaign that went viral. Additionally, AdQuick has been named a finalist in the Chief Marketer Pro Awards , the world's largest and most elite program recognizing excellence in promotional marketing, for the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act campaign.

"It's always an honor to receive industry recognition for our efforts, but it's all the more powerful when our most meaningful work is recognized," said O'Connor. "Our company was proud to be a part of the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act campaign, and very grateful to get it the attention it deserves. We're looking forward to continuing to serve our clients with excellence in the second half of the year, and to contributing our talents and resources to purposeful work."

For more information on unleashing the power of OOH advertising, or to schedule a demo, visit www.adquick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

AdQuick.com is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising and is building the operating system to bring the OOH industry online. It is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online, and connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the world.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by former Instacart executives, AdQuick's mission is to empower everyone to put their message into the world. We do that by removing all barriers to out-of-home (OOH) ad buying, with a powerful platform that's a delight to use. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal and is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and 12 other countries.

