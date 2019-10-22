Adrian Fitzgerald joins Sandvine as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of network intelligence solutions, announced that Adrian Fitzgerald has joined the company as the Chief Revenue Officer. Bringing almost 25 years of experience from a range of senior executive positions at Oracle and Tekelec, Fitzgerald will be responsible for driving Sandvine's sales organization to build successful strategic relationships with Tier 1 operators worldwide.

Fitzgerald has extensive experience in the communications industry and was most recently Group Vice President of Global Sales for Oracle Communications where he led a team that focused on network infrastructure, cloud, and OSS/BSS solutions supporting Tier 1 service provider and enterprise customers. Before Tekelec was acquired by Oracle, Fitzgerald led a team that grew North America sales substantially and managed Tekelec's strategic customer engagements. He has extensive experience in both sales and marketing within the carrier communications and OEM markets.

"Sandvine solutions serve over two and a half billion subscribers worldwide through deployments with over 160 Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators," said Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer at Sandvine. "Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence solutions and use cases have a unique opportunity to leverage quality of experience metrics to drive machine learning powered automation. This will deliver huge value to network operators, both driving down their cost of operations at the same time as improving their overall customer experience."

As the Chief Revenue Officer at Sandvine, Fitzgerald will lead the customer-facing sales and sales engineering organization, which will be responsible for all customer engagements. This team will focus on evangelizing the return on investment for the use cases that Sandvine has deployed with operators, including the Automation use cases that are now becoming generally available to customers today. These Automation use cases are game changers for network operators, as they address some of the most challenging problems for operators with Sandvine's unique KPIs that are not available from other network equipment vendors.

Commenting on the appointment, Lyn Cantor, President and CEO at Sandvine, said: "Adrian has experience with some of the largest network operators in the world, and he brings a unique blend of sales and marketing experiences to our team. He is a perfect fit to grow and evolve Sandvine's value-based sales organization."

