Adriana's Insurance is Sponsoring the 2021 National Night Out in East Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latina-owned business Adriana's Insurance has partnered with the East Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriffs Department Community Advisory Council, City of Hope, and Hearts of Compassion to sponsor and support the annual 2021 National Night Out.

Adriana's Insurance Services

Adriana Gallardo, founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance, will be receiving special recognition for the contribution and support she continuously provides the community. Adriana said, "I am excited to assist in bringing law enforcement and the community together to create stronger connections while promoting a safer neighborhood." Adriana's Insurance will be hosting several booths, giving away new backpacks to kids for the upcoming school year, and helping to distribute food goods with City of Hope and Hearts of Compassion.

The 2021 East Los Angeles National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 3rd, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM PST at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 East Third Street, East Los Angeles, 90022. Attendance is open and free to the public.

About Adriana's Insurance

Adriana's Insurance is the fastest growing and best performing, full-service bi-lingual independent insurance agency in California. With over 30 years in business and more than 35 offices, Adriana's Insurance is known for its commitment to supporting the communities they serve. Clients can purchase insurance for their auto, home, commercial vehicle, business, and insurance to travel to México. Adriana's Insurance specializes in helping drivers with a less-than-perfect driving record by providing multiple options at the most competitive rates in the market. Clients can also renew their vehicle registration and obtain other registration services at our offices or over the phone. Adriana's Insurance genuinely values its customer's time and continually innovates services that can be affordable for everyone.

Media Contact:

Omar Bernabe

909-291-4040

[email protected]

SOURCE Adriana's Insurance Services