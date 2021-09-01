BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrift Hospitality, a collection of socially-conscious coastal boutique hotels located in the Pacific Northwest, partners with StayNTouch , a global leader in guest-centric technology and cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) to streamline the guest and staff experince at their 6 independent properties across Washington state and Oregon.

Adrift Hospitality Streamlines Guest & Staff Experience at 6 Boutique Hotels with StayNTouch Guest-Centric Cloud PMS

Adrift Hospitality was founded in 2004 with the goal of creating a unique and authentic guest experience, while also creating a positive and sustainable impact on their community and planet. Adrift chose StayNTouch's cloud and mobile PMS for its intuitive interface and extensive functionality, as well as its ability to drive ancillary revenue through mobile automation and facilitate a fully digital and contactless guest experience.

Kacia Lessnau, Chief Commercial Officer at Adrift Hospitality, elaborates: "We needed a cloud PMS that was robust and much more user friendly than our previous legacy system. Our former PMS was clunky, visually unappealing, and lacked core functions. StayNTouch is different: The intuitive UI and navigation makes common processes like check-in and rate management significantly easier for our staff. And their mobile check-in and automated upselling capabilities allowed us to easily shift to contactless check-in during the pandemic, while also capturing ancillary revenue from upgrades and amenities. Most importantly, StayNTouch has provided some of the best customer support that we've experienced with any technology vendor."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer at StayNTouch, replied, "We are proud of our strong and collaborative relationship with Adrift Hospitality, and look forward to continuing to deepen that partnership in the years to come. We take great pride in working with innovative hoteliers to help bring their unique vision to life. Adrift's mission of sustainable hospitality is core to who they are as a company, and we are very proud that StayNTouch now plays a role in bringing that mission to life. Our guest-centric cloud PMS provides unburdened performance for staff, and allows Adrift Hospitality to deliver an authentic guest experience - one that emphasizes and enhances both the local community and celebrates every single individual they share that community with."

About Adrift Hospitality

Adrift Hospitality is a collection of coastal boutique hotels, restaurants, and a craft distillery, and is headquartered in Long Beach, Washington. The mission of Adrift Hospitality is to inspire and engage its employees, guests and the community, to live and connect with each other and the environment through an authentic, fulfilling and fun experience, creating a positive impact on both people and place.

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. StayNTouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

