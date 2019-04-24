ADS, Inc. Presents 12th Annual Warrior Expo WEST

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th straight year, the defense industry's top tactical gear and operational equipment supershow is coming to San Diego.

Powered by ADS Inc., Warrior Expo WEST is set for May 14 and 15 at the San Diego Convention Center. The annual two-day gear and equipment trade show is expected to draw more than 3,000 military, government and law enforcement professionals, along with hundreds of hand-picked exhibitors offering a crash course in today's most innovative gear and cost-effective support solutions.

"Warrior Expo WEST brings military and government buyers together with industry-leading suppliers under one roof for an equipment solutions showcase that is second to none," said ADS, Inc. CEO Jason Wallace. "It's a unique opportunity for end users, procurement specialists,and equipment suppliers to collaborate, share ideas and develop the best solutions to address the needs of our military, law enforcement, and first responder communities. It's an event unlike any other in our industry."

The expo's interactive events are a big draw for attendees every year, with dozens of live, high-energy equipment demonstrations, hands-on exhibits and accredited, cutting-edge educational courses.

Admission to Warrior Expo WEST is free and open to all active duty military, government, law enforcement and first responders. Military or agency identification is required at the door. The event is closed to the general public. A sister event – Warrior Expo EAST – takes place each July in Virginia Beach. Both events serve ADS' customer-focused mission to deliver the most cost-effective solutions to today's most pressing equipment and logistics challenges.

Army Green Beret and UFC-ranked middleweight fighter Tim Kennedy -- host of the hit show "Hard to Kill" on the Discovery Channel -- will make a celebrity guest appearance at the event on Wednesday, May 15. Following an hour-long celebrity meet and greet, Kennedy will present an educational course, "Becoming the Sheepdog," where he will teach attendees how to overcome fear, learn from losses, recognize strengths and weaknesses and channel their "inner sheepdog."

In addition to Kennedy's class, attendees can register for a long list of accredited educational courses custom-tailored for different agencies. All of the scenario-based educational courses are hands-on and delivered by experts who have lived — and survived — what they teach.

"Warrior Expo WEST is a can't-miss event every year," Wallace said. "Past attendees have come to rely on the show as their go-to venue for learning about the latest and most innovative solutions available today."

Active duty military, government, law enforcement and first responders are encouraged to register in advance for Warrior Expo WEST at WarriorExpo.com.

Media representatives are also encouraged to attend by first registering at eventsteam@adsinc.com . Media questions and inquiries should be directed to Sarah Nicosia at SNicosia@davisadagency.com.

Warrior Expo WEST promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvlg7PfpzT4

About ADS, Inc. ADS, Inc. is a leading value-added logistics and supply chain solutions provider that proudly serves all branches of the U.S. Military, federal, state and local government organizations, law enforcement agencies, first responders, partner nations, and the defense industry. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, ADS is a Top 50 Department of Defense Contractor focused on solving our customers' challenges by providing the best product and service offerings, the broadest array of procurement options, and legendary customer service.

SOURCE ADS, Inc.