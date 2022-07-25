Adsorbent Market size to grow by USD 1.22 Mn -- Driven by wastewater recycling and water reuse

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several large, medium, and small players. Players are trying to establish their presence in emerging economies, owing to the presence of vast growth opportunities. The market players compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. Pricing is a major factor for competition among the players to gain an edge in the market.

The growing importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the ineffectiveness of adsorbents in certain applications might hamper the growth of market players. The growth of players in the market also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Access to capital and advances in product innovations are major barriers to the entry of new players. Therefore, vendors must expand geographically and revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over time. Vendors can boost their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs and prevent cost overruns.

Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., MolsivCN Adsorbent Ltd., W. R. Grace & Co., and Zeolyst International are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global adsorbent market is segmented as below:

Product

Zeolite-based Adsorbents



Activated Carbon-based Adsorbents



Silica Gel-based Adsorbents



Activated Alumina-based Adsorbents



Others

The demand for zeolite-based adsorbents will be significant during the forecast period. High specific surface area and superior adsorption characteristics are increasing the demand for zeolite-based adsorbents in end-user applications.

Application

Process Industries



Water Treatment



Air Separation



Others

By application, the market will observe high demand from process industries. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for adsorbents from petroleum refining, natural gas processing, and chemicals and petrochemical industries. The growing preference for reducing toxic gas emissions, including CO2, sulfur oxide, and other pollutant materials will further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

About 44% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the world's leading chemical and petrochemical manufacturing industries, which is the key factor driving the growth of the adsorbent market in APAC. In addition, the rise in construction activities and increased investments in the automotive and manufacturing industries are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adsorbent market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the adsorbent market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Adsorbent Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist adsorbent market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adsorbent market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adsorbent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adsorbent market vendors

Adsorbent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., MolsivCN Adsorbent Ltd., W. R. Grace & Co., and Zeolyst International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialty Chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Zeolite-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Zeolite-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Zeolite-based adsorbents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Activated carbon-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Activated carbon-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Activated carbon-based adsorbents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Silica gel-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Silica gel-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Silica gel-based adsorbents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Activated alumina-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Activated alumina-based adsorbents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Activated alumina-based adsorbents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Application

6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Functions of adsorbents in major process industries



Exhibit 32: Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Air separation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Air separation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Air separation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 41: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 42: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 53: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 60: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Arkema SA

Exhibit 63: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 64: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Arkema SA - Segment focus

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 67: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 68: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 69: BASF SE – Key news



Exhibit 70: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 72: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 83: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Honeywell International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 MolsivCN Adsorbent Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: MolsivCN Adsorbent Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: MolsivCN Adsorbent Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 92: MolsivCN Adsorbent Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 W. R. Grace and Co.

Exhibit 93: W. R. Grace and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: W. R. Grace and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: W. R. Grace and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: W. R. Grace and Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Zeolyst International

Exhibit 97: Zeolyst International - Overview



Exhibit 98: Zeolyst International - Product and service



Exhibit 99: Zeolyst International - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

