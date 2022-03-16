Adsposure Announces Results of Transit Awards Voting

Out of 105 nominees, 34 winners emerged after receiving thousands of votes

CINCINNATI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsposure was blown away by the number of votes nominees received throughout the 3-week campaign of its first ever Transit Awards. Thanks to those nearly 11 thousand votes, Adsposure was able to select winners in every category.

The Adsposure Transit Awards are a way to recognize the efforts of marketing teams across the country who have worked hard to create stand-out ads, works of art, to emblazon upon the buses, benches, and shelters at the markets Adsposure works with.

Cincinnati Biggest Impact Winner - CareSource Northern Kentucky Community Awareness Winner - Keep Covington Beautiful

Adsposure put together four categories in each of its markets: Biggest Impact, Creativity, Community Awareness, and Eye-Level. Adsposure teams chose nominees based on ads that ran in 2021.

"Our community of partners and advertisers really ran with these new awards, as one more way to showcase the great work they are doing, and to keep these awesome campaigns alive a little longer," Alex Souders, Adsposure Director of Marketing, said. "It just shows how much appreciation people have for this medium, how it gives back to the community and what it feels like to see your campaigns on the road every day. It's definitely been a success having these awards, and the ability to recognize these local, regional, and national businesses on the same stage."

The Winners

The Biggest Impact Award:

Cincinnati - CareSource

Chicago - Rosemont

Des Moines-DMOS



Fort Worth- Fort Worth Independent School District



Kansas City- St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau



Lexington- Bluegrass Community College



Nashville-Tito's Vodka



Northern Kentucky-Jolly Plumbing



San Antonio-Jon Wayne Service Company

The Creativity Award

Cincinnati-ArtsWave



Chicago-ABC Auto



Des Moines- Wild Rose Casino



Fort Worth-Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber



Kansas City-Natural Grocers



Lexington-Botany Bay



Nashville-TPAC Lion King



Northern Kentucky- Northern Kentucky University



San Antonio-Super Hero Kids

The Community Awareness Award:

Cincinnati -LifeCenter

Chicago -Cook County Health

Des Moines-Ballet Des Moines



Fort Worth - Tarrant County 911

Kansas City-FBI



Lexington-Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky



Nashville -Neighborhood Health

Northern Kentucky - Keep Covington Beautiful

San Antonio- Community First Health Plans

The Eye-Level Award:

Cincinnati - The Recovery Center

Chicago-Illinois Cancer Specialists



Des Moines-Tie



Fort Worth-Fort Worth Zoo



Kansas City-Arvest Bank



Nashville-Carook, Atlantic Records



Northern Kentucky-Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission



San Antonio-City of San Antonio Arts and Culture

Winners will receive an award commemorating their victory, showing off the ad that won for them.

To see all of the nominees, Adsposure has put together a website to remember all the ads involved at https://www.adsposure.com/2021-transit-awards/

For more information about Adsposure, to learn about advertising opportunities in their 9 markets or to learn how to achieve untapped revenue opportunities for transit authorities, please visit www.adsposure.com.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has offices in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, and San Antonio.

