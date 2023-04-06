Adsposure Announces Winners of the 2022 Transit Awards

Adsposure Celebrates the Second Annual Transit Awards and Recognizes Top Transit Advertising Campaigns

CINCINNATI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsposure, a leading U.S. based transit advertising company, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the second annual Transit Awards. The awards celebrated the top transit advertising campaigns from the various markets and transit systems that Adsposure serves. The awards are held to recognize the outstanding work done by the various creative teams, agencies, and in-house marketing teams in the past year. This second year's program ended up surpassing the first year's participation, reaching nearly 12,000 votes.

Adsposure Transit Awards 2022 Harriman Jewell Series - Kansas City Biggest Impact 2022 Winner

The Transit Awards featured 104 nominees from different industries that utilized Adsposure's effective transit advertising solutions such as bus billboards, full wraps, and street furniture such as benches and buses to reach their target audience. The nominees included businesses of all sizes, ranging from local small businesses to some of the most recognizable brands in the world and for a variety of campaigns and goals such as community awareness, hiring, growing a client base or brand awareness. The voting for the awards took place over a two-week period, with the final votes being counted on March 31st.

"It's exciting to see that these communities and companies want to continue to share about these transit campaigns," said Alex Souders, Director of Marketing for Adsposure. "The awards give us an opportunity to showcase the amazing creativity and innovation that goes into these campaigns that run for a limited period of time."

The nominated campaigns were judged based on various criteria, including creativity, impact, and effectiveness. The winners of the Transit Awards were chosen based on the number of votes received from the community.

The Winners

The Biggest Impact Award:

Chicago – Feldco

– Feldco

Cincinnati – Jolly Plumbing

– Jolly Plumbing

Des Moines – Simpson College

–

Fort Worth – Trail Drive Management Corp. - Dickies Arena

– Trail Drive Management Corp. - Dickies Arena

Kansas City – Harriman-Jewell Series

– Harriman-Jewell Series

Lexington – Central Bank Annual

– Central Bank Annual

Nashville – Nashville State Community College

– Nashville State Community College

Northern Kentucky – Rising Star

–

San Antonio – SeaWorld

The Community Awareness Award:

Chicago – Shriners Hospital

– Shriners Hospital

Cincinnati – LifeCenter

– LifeCenter

Des Moines – DMOS

– DMOS

Fort Worth – The Parenting Center

– The Parenting Center

Kansas City – League of Women Voters

– League of Women Voters

Lexington – Lexington Humane Society

– Lexington Humane Society

Nashville – Nashville Health Disparities Coalition

– Nashville Health Disparities Coalition

Northern Kentucky – Northern Kentucky Health Department

– Northern Kentucky Health Department

San Antonio – Go Public

The Creativity Award:

Chicago – Dominican University

–

Cincinnati – Christ College of Nursing

–

Des Moines – Ballet Des Moines

– Ballet Des Moines

Fort Worth – Billy Bob's Texas

–

Kansas City – Immersive Van Gogh

– Immersive Van Gogh

Lexington – Good Foods Co-Op

– Good Foods Co-Op

Nashville – WeGo (Nashville Zoo)

– WeGo (Nashville Zoo)

Northern Kentucky – Northern Kentucky Health Department

– Northern Kentucky Health Department

San Antonio – South Padre Island

The Eye-Level Award:

Chicago – Elgin Community College

–

Cincinnati – Caracole

– Caracole

Des Moines – Employee & Family Resources

– Employee & Family Resources

Fort Worth – Fort Worth Zoo

– Fort Worth Zoo

Kansas City – Truman Medical Center

– Truman Medical Center

Nashville – Tennessee Tech University (Gov't Highway Safety)

– Tennessee Tech University (Gov't Highway Safety)

Northern Kentucky – Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

– Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

San Antonio – CPS Energy

Adsposure is committed to providing innovative transit advertising solutions to businesses of all sizes. The Transit Awards is just one example of the company's dedication to creating interactive and engaging ways to build awareness of transit advertising and the awesome creative that is roaming U.S. streets and serving the public every day.

Learn more about the winning and nominated campaigns with example images of each campaign at www.adsposure.com/2022-transit-awards/.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has offices in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, and San Antonio.

For more information about Adsposure, to learn about advertising opportunities in other cities or to learn how to achieve untapped revenue opportunities for transit authorities, please visit www.adsposure.com .

Media Contact:

Alex Souders

513.262.0734

[email protected]

