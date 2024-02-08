Adsposure Names Jason Klare as President, Sets Sights on Future Growth

The Transit Advertising People have elevated the former Vice President of Sales to oversee all organizational operations, focusing on expansion and efficiency.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsposure is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Klare as the company's President. Klare, who has served as the Vice President of Sales for Adsposure since May 2018, brings with him a wealth of experience in the transit advertising industry into this new role.

Jason Klare, pictured, will now serve as the President of Adsposure. Previously, Klare served as Vice President of Sales for the company.

Throughout his career, Klare has been dedicated to building high-performance teams and driving strategic growth. His vision and leadership played an instrumental role in Adsposure's success, actively growing the company's portfolio during his tenure, and his appointment as President reflects the company's commitment to continued innovation and expansion in the public transit advertising industry.

"We are thrilled to have Jason Klare step into the role of President at Adsposure," said Ken Black, CEO of parent company EST03. "His deep understanding of the transit advertising landscape, coupled with his relentless focus on delivering results, makes him the ideal leader to guide Adsposure into its next phase of growth."

As President, Klare will oversee all aspects of Adsposure's operations. Klare's passion for public transportation and advertising, coupled with the company's positive momentum, signals a bright future for Adsposure. Adsposure is committed to partnering with transit authorities across the United States, working to enhance their advertising programs and generate additional revenue that contributes to the improvement of public transit systems.

"I am honored to lead Adsposure as President and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Klare. "I look forward to building on our strong foundation, fostering innovation, and continuing to deliver impactful advertising solutions that bring in impactful revenue for our transit authority partners and the communities they serve."

Klare's appointment as President underscores Adsposure's commitment to leadership excellence and its dedication to providing unparalleled advertising solutions to transit authorities nationwide.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, EST03, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Lexington, Northern Kentucky, and Youngstown, and serves transit authorities across the nation.

