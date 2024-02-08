Adsposure Names Jason Klare as President, Sets Sights on Future Growth

News provided by

Adsposure

08 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

The Transit Advertising People have elevated the former Vice President of Sales to oversee all organizational operations, focusing on expansion and efficiency.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsposure is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Klare as the company's President. Klare, who has served as the Vice President of Sales for Adsposure since May 2018, brings with him a wealth of experience in the transit advertising industry into this new role.

Continue Reading
Jason Klare, pictured, will now serve as the President of Adsposure. Previously, Klare served as Vice President of Sales for the company.
Jason Klare, pictured, will now serve as the President of Adsposure. Previously, Klare served as Vice President of Sales for the company.

Throughout his career, Klare has been dedicated to building high-performance teams and driving strategic growth. His vision and leadership played an instrumental role in Adsposure's success, actively growing the company's portfolio during his tenure, and his appointment as President reflects the company's commitment to continued innovation and expansion in the public transit advertising industry.

"We are thrilled to have Jason Klare step into the role of President at Adsposure," said Ken Black, CEO of parent company EST03. "His deep understanding of the transit advertising landscape, coupled with his relentless focus on delivering results, makes him the ideal leader to guide Adsposure into its next phase of growth."

As President, Klare will oversee all aspects of Adsposure's operations. Klare's passion for public transportation and advertising, coupled with the company's positive momentum, signals a bright future for Adsposure. Adsposure is committed to partnering with transit authorities across the United States, working to enhance their advertising programs and generate additional revenue that contributes to the improvement of public transit systems.

"I am honored to lead Adsposure as President and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Klare. "I look forward to building on our strong foundation, fostering innovation, and continuing to deliver impactful advertising solutions that bring in impactful revenue for our transit authority partners and the communities they serve."

Klare's appointment as President underscores Adsposure's commitment to leadership excellence and its dedication to providing unparalleled advertising solutions to transit authorities nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact Alex Souders at [email protected] or 513-338-5138.

About Adsposure: 
Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, EST03, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Lexington, Northern Kentucky, and Youngstown, and serves transit authorities across the nation.

Media Contact:
Alex Souders
[email protected]
513-338-5138

SOURCE Adsposure

Also from this source

Adsposure Named Official Advertising Partner of WRTA

Adsposure Named Official Advertising Partner of WRTA

Youngstown's Western Reserve Transit Authority has named Adsposure their official transit advertising partner, finalizing an agreement between the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.