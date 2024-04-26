Adsposure Announces Winners of Third-Annual Transit Awards

The Transit Advertising People recognized outstanding transit advertising with over 8,000 votes cast across 87 nominated campaigns.

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Adsposure Transit Awards have concluded, and after a fierce two-week competition and thousands of votes, 29 campaigns were crowned first place winners!

Adsposure would like to congratulate all of the nominees and award winners of this year's Transit Awards!

Transit advertising campaigns were nominated in four different categories for this year's awards: Biggest Impact, Community Awareness, Creativity, and Eye-Level. Each of Adsposure's eight public transit markets participated, gathering nominees from corporations, nonprofits, and small businesses across the nation. This annual event celebrates advertising campaigns that utilize public buses, benches, and shelters as their canvas for creative and impactful messaging, and the teams behind these advertisements.

The winners of the 2023 Adsposure Transit Awards are:

Biggest Impact:

- Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati

- Des Moines: Iowa Juneteenth

- Fort Worth: Dickie's Arena

- Indianapolis: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

- Kansas City: University of Missouri Kansas City

- Lexington: CareSource

- Northern Kentucky: Skyline Chili

- Youngstown: City of Youngstown

Creativity:

- Cincinnati: 4C for Children

- Des Moines: Broadlawns Medical Center

- Fort Worth: Fort Worth Zoo

- Indianapolis: IUPUI l

- Kansas City: KC Rep Theatre

- Lexington: G&J Pepsi

- Northern Kentucky: Premiere Electric

Community Awareness:

- Cincinnati: Hoxworth Blood Center

- Des Moines: Des Moines Art Center

- Fort Worth: Castleberry ISD

- Indianapolis: Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

- Kansas City: Northland Health Care Access

- Lexington: Lexington Fayette County Health Department

- Northern Kentucky: NKY Health Department

- Youngstown: Mahoning County Public Health

Eye-Level:

- Cincinnati: Cincinnati Preschool Promise

- Des Moines: WIC

- Fort Worth: Goodwill

- Indianapolis: Goodwill

- Kansas City: MCCKC

- Northern Kentucky: NKCAC

Additional information on the Transit Awards can be found on Adsposure's website at https://www.adsposure.com/2023-transit-awards/.

Adsposure would like to thank all our advertising and public transit agency partners for their support and participation in another successful Transit Awards!

About Adsposure:

Since 2008, Adsposure has been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky, and Youngstown.

