ADT Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the ADT Inc. cybersecurity incident

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the ADT Inc. data breach. ADT Inc. learned of the cybersecurity incident on April 20, 2026.

What Happened

On or about April 20, 2026, ADT learned of a data breach incident that compromised customers' personal information. The hacker group ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names, phone numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and the last four digits of some customers' Social Security numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from ADT Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the ADT Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the ADT Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About ADT Inc.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, ADT Inc. is the nation's largest home security company, providing monitored and self-install systems, smart home features, and fire safety services.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP