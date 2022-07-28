AdTech Confirmed as a Member of TechIsland

LIMASSOL, Cyprus , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, an innovation lab focused on creating vibrant startup ecosystems in the marketing industry, has joined TechIsland, the IT association, to transform Cyprus into a global technological hub.

Let's dive in deeper and analyze what this means for Cyprus' economic growth potential as well as the advertising and marketing technology industry as a whole.

AdTech Holding

AdTech Joins the TechIsland

AdTech is the newest member of TechIsland, a non-profit association of leading innovators that are looking to create a technology and business haven for tech companies and SMEs on the marvelous island of Cyprus.

This will allow AdTech to directly contribute to TechIsland's long-term goals. These include the betterment of conditions for SMEs in this sector, accelerated adoption of entrepreneurial education in the technology community, and the creation of a strong professional network in Cyprus.

What Is TechIsland?

TechIsland was born after a transcendent coalition of groundbreaking entrepreneurs created a vision for what the future of Cyprus could be if certain key areas were improved.

The result has been nothing but stellar - almost 180 technology companies employing almost 13500+ individuals, all of which are part of TechIsland and are, therefore, looking to transform Cyprus into one of the world's innovation capitals.

A Brief Introduction to AdTech

Known for its plethora of cutting-edge projects, the AdTech company has spent the last decade gestating and bringing to life some of the brightest additions to the AdTech and MarTech world.

"I want to thank TechIsland on behalf of the entire AdTech family, this is a very exciting time for everyone involved in our projects including myself," said Alex Vasekin, Chief Executive Officer at AdTech Holding.

"We are very proud and thrilled to join the TechIsland association. Our objective is to share technologies, experience, and ideas, as well as to learn and get inspired by TechIsland members."

AdTech's Leading Projects

AdTech is responsible for developing a wide range of projects in the digital advertising and marketing technology industry.

PropellerAds

PropellerAds is a leading multi-award-winning advertising platform that provides high-quality traffic and innovative advertising technologies.

Notix

Notix has become one of the best audience engagement and re-engagement tools for both desktop and mobile devices.

Adex

Adex can help you block invalid traffic such as bots and fraudulent connections through real-time reports that give you more control over your campaigns.

Zeydoo

An affiliate network specializing solely in CPA offers, Zeydoo has become one of the top places for affiliates to find the best offers.

Media Contact:

Mari Yash

+35795989881

[email protected]

