AdTech Holding Becomes Sole Platinum Sponsor of the Cyprus Tennis Federation for the 2026 Season

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding has signed a Sole Platinum Sponsorship Agreement with the Cyprus Tennis Federation (CTF), becoming the Federation's exclusive Platinum Sponsor for the 2026 season. The agreement was officially signed on 27 November 2025 in Limassol by Aleksandr Vasekin, CEO of Propeller Ads Ltd (AdTech Holding), and Demetris Leontis, President of the Cyprus Tennis Federation.

Under the new partnership, AdTech Holding will support key national and international tennis and padel events, as well as initiatives aimed at developing high-performance sport in Cyprus. The sponsorship covers:

Sole Team Sponsorship of the Cyprus Davis Cup team for its two ties in 2026, including the home tie in February in Nicosia;





Sponsorship of the Cyprus National Men's and Ladies' Padel Teams at the Euro Padel Cup 2026;





A national high-performance fund that will reward top Cypriot players based on transparent criteria set by the Federation's Board;





Naming rights for the Center Court of the National Tennis Center in Engomi, Nicosia, which will be renamed "AdTech Holding Arena";





Permanent AdTech Holding branding on the Center Court and presence in all Federation communications and press activities;





Renaming of a national tournament with the highest-ranking points to "AdTech Holding Cyprus Masters Tournament."

This agreement positions AdTech Holding as the Sole Platinum Sponsor of the Cyprus Tennis Federation for the entire 2026 calendar year.

Aleksandr Vasekin, CEO of the AdTech Holding, commented: "We have been part of the Cypriot business community for many years, and supporting local sport is a very natural step for us. Tennis and padel are growing fast in Cyprus, and we are keen on creating more opportunities for young people to train, compete, and stay in sport longer. Becoming the Sole Platinum Sponsor of the Cyprus Tennis Federation is a serious long-term commitment for AdTech Holding, and we are ready to stand behind both elite players and the wider tennis community of Cyprus."

Through this partnership, AdTech Holding reinforces its broader social impact strategy in Cyprus – from investing in tech education and innovation to backing initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles, youth engagement, and community development.

