LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding and City Friends Club took part in the clean-up event organized in Cyprus, not far from Limassol, on the 10 February 2024.

The importance of such an initiative is self-explanatory, since Cyprus experiences serious waste issues. According to the local government , the island produced 543,000 tonnes of solid waste in 2020 and almost 650,000 tonnes in 2021, which shows that the amount grows.

AdTech Holding and City Friends Club Unite in the Love for Nature: Clean-Up in Limassol The team of AdTech Holding employees along with City Friends Club volunteers managed to collect 1000 kilos of waste.

Organizing the third event of such kind, AdTech Holding and City Friends Club demonstrate that social eco-initiatives and personal contribution of citizens matter.

AdTech Holding's commitment to ecology in Cyprus

The event itself took place at the Moni coast, a picturesque beach area in the suburb of Limassol, where the team of AdTech Holding employees along with City Friends Club volunteers managed to collect:

40 bags of PMD

70 bags of general waste

800 kilos of household waste

Total result: 1000 kilos of waste.

AdTech Holding employees see this activity as more than individual responsibility, but rather an aspiration to change a situation in whole:

"Definitely, all of us want to live on a greener and cleaner island, and we are ready to apply our efforts and time for that. However, a more global aim we are pursuing is increasing awareness of the waste issue in Cyprus and motivating other companies to join us," says Maria Yashina, Head of MarComms and Brand Management at AdTech Holding.

Eco-friendliness as an everyday practice

AdTech Holding's eco-friendly initiatives go far beyond clean-ups, which have already become regular for employees.

"We believe that large companies like AdTech Holding can make a difference when it comes to common well-being. In addition to clean-ups, we sort waste in our office, share educational eco-programs with our employees, and contribute to Cyprus' greener environment. We also support developers who do their best to contribute to public good ," Maria Yashina adds.

AdTech Holding shows an example of how corporations can contribute to communities using their capabilities, both media and financial. These inspiring activities can become a common life-changing practice for everyone who cares about the world around them.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding (Limassol, Cyprus) is an innovation company focused on creating diverse startup ecosystems in the digital marketing industry. The company works with progressive digital marketing projects to implement high-tech ideas and revolutionize the market.

Press contact:

Ksen Grab

AdTech Holding

[email protected]

+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding