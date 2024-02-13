AdTech Holding and City Friends Club Unite in the Love for Nature: Clean-Up in Limassol

News provided by

AdTech Holding

13 Feb, 2024, 08:43 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding and City Friends Club took part in the clean-up event organized in Cyprus, not far from Limassol, on the 10 February 2024.

The importance of such an initiative is self-explanatory, since Cyprus experiences serious waste issues. According to the local government, the island produced 543,000 tonnes of solid waste in 2020 and almost 650,000 tonnes in 2021, which shows that the amount grows.

Continue Reading
AdTech Holding and City Friends Club Unite in the Love for Nature: Clean-Up in Limassol
AdTech Holding and City Friends Club Unite in the Love for Nature: Clean-Up in Limassol
The team of AdTech Holding employees along with City Friends Club volunteers managed to collect 1000 kilos of waste.
The team of AdTech Holding employees along with City Friends Club volunteers managed to collect 1000 kilos of waste.

Organizing the third event of such kind, AdTech Holding and City Friends Club demonstrate that social eco-initiatives and personal contribution of citizens matter.

AdTech Holding's commitment to ecology in Cyprus
The event itself took place at the Moni coast, a picturesque beach area in the suburb of  Limassol, where the team of AdTech Holding employees along with City Friends Club volunteers managed to collect:

  • 40 bags of PMD
  • 70 bags of general waste
  • 800 kilos of household waste

Total result: 1000 kilos of waste.

AdTech Holding employees see this activity as more than individual responsibility, but rather an aspiration to change a situation in whole:

"Definitely, all of us want to live on a greener and cleaner island, and we are ready to apply our efforts and time for that. However, a more global aim we are pursuing is increasing awareness of the waste issue in Cyprus and motivating other companies to join us," says Maria Yashina, Head of MarComms and Brand Management at AdTech Holding.    

Eco-friendliness as an everyday practice
AdTech Holding's eco-friendly initiatives go far beyond clean-ups, which have already become regular for employees. 

"We believe that large companies like AdTech Holding can make a difference when it comes to common well-being. In addition to clean-ups, we sort waste in our office, share educational eco-programs with our employees, and contribute to Cyprus' greener environment. We also support developers who do their best to contribute to public good," Maria Yashina adds.

AdTech Holding shows an example of how corporations can contribute to communities using their capabilities, both media and financial. These inspiring activities can become a common life-changing practice for everyone who cares about the world around them.

About AdTech Holding
AdTech Holding (Limassol, Cyprus) is an innovation company focused on creating diverse startup ecosystems in the digital marketing industry. The company works with progressive digital marketing projects to implement high-tech ideas and revolutionize the market.

Press contact:
Ksen Grab
AdTech Holding
[email protected]
+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding

Also from this source

Forbes Women in Tech: Elena Dolia's Nomination and Olga Dmitrenko's Victory

Forbes Women in Tech: Elena Dolia's Nomination and Olga Dmitrenko's Victory

Two distinguished members of the AdTech Holding leadership team, Elena Dolia, Chief Administrative Officer, and Olga Dmitrenko, Chief Revenue...
AdTech Holding Sponsored the New Green Area in Limassol

AdTech Holding Sponsored the New Green Area in Limassol

AdTech Holding , one of the leading AdTech and MarTech Cyprus-based companies, has sponsored a green area opening next to its new Limassol office....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.