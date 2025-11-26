HackTech 2025: Cyprus' Largest Open Hackathon Wraps Up with Strong Focus on Wildfire Solutions

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding has successfully concluded the 4th HackTech, the island's biggest and longest-running open hackathon, held on 15–16 November in Limassol.

This year's event focused on the theme "Tech vs wildfires" and invited participants to use technology to address one of the most urgent challenges facing Cyprus. Over the course of 48 hours, more than 100 developers created working prototypes aimed at strengthening the island's preparedness, response capabilities, and recovery processes.

HackTech 2025 Tech vs wildfires

Participants worked within three thematic tracks:

Prevention – early warning systems

– early warning systems Protection – real-time monitoring

– real-time monitoring Recovery – post-fire damage assessment

The Hackathon initiative is funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU through the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan, in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy. The event was backed by Mayflower as platinum sponsor, Nexxie as gold sponsor, City Friends Club and Uptown Square as Supporters, and Warehouse as an In-Kind Sponsor. i-Con. and Techisland provided additional support as ecosystem partners.

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy, Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, kindly attended the event and shared important updates on the government's ongoing efforts to prevent wildfires, as well as his view on how hackathon participants can contribute to this mission.

Alex Vasekin, CEO of AdTech Holding, summed it up after the final pitches:

"We keep saying HackTech is not just another coding weekend, and this year proved it once again. When you put all these motivated people in one room and ask them to address a problem that directly affects our island, the ideas that come out are impressive – and many of them are actually doable. That's exactly why we started this event four years ago."

A mixed jury from IT and business, to government officials, firefighters, and emergency response representatives evaluated the projects on innovation, technical execution, presentation and real-world potential. The €30,000 prize fund was split among the top three teams:

1st place – Nexxians

2nd place – Cold Reload

3rd place – DasoPhylax

Four editions in, HackTech has firmly established itself as the place where Cyprus' tech community, government and private companies sit at the same table to turn ideas into solutions that matter. This year's focus on wildfires showed once again that the ecosystem is ready to step up when the challenge is close to home.

