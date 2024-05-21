AdTech Holding Celebrates Second Consecutive Year in Deloitte's Fast 50

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding proudly announces its inclusion in Deloitte's Fast 50, ranking among the top 50 fastest-growing tech companies in the Middle East and Cyprus for the second year in a row. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to driving MarTech growth, enhancing technology offerings, and delivering outstanding results.

Driving Innovation and Growth

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50

Over the past year, AdTech Holding has expanded its product range, improved customer experience, and established strong strategic partnerships. These initiatives have solidified its leadership in the MarTech industry and expanded its influence in the Middle East and Cyprus tech sectors. The company has also invested in cutting-edge research and development, launching new initiatives that have driven significant revenue growth.

Resilience and Adaptability in Challenging Times

Despite economic pressures like rising inflation, the Middle East and Cyprus have shown remarkable resilience. Cyprus, in particular, has become a tech innovation hub, attracting numerous startups. AdTech Holding is proud to contribute to this vibrant community, leading in MarTech advancements and fostering a culture of innovation. The team's adaptability and forward-thinking approach have been crucial in successfully navigating these challenges.

Recognition in Deloitte's Fast 50

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program is renowned for recognizing the most innovative companies in the region. The selection criteria include revenue growth over the past four years, being headquartered in the Middle East or Cyprus, and generating significant revenue from proprietary technology. Being included in this list reflects AdTech Holding's successful strategies and innovative solutions.

Alex Vasekin, CEO of AdTech Holding , expressed his pride and gratitude:

"We are proud to stand among the top 50 fastest-growing tech companies in the Middle East and Cyprus for the second consecutive year. This honor from Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 celebrates our innovative spirit and hard work. It reaffirms our position as a leader in the MarTech industry and underscores the impact of our proprietary technology. We are deeply thankful for this distinction and remain committed to driving progress and delivering excellence. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey – your support is our greatest strength."

Looking Ahead: The Vision for the Future

AdTech Holding remains dedicated to driving growth and innovation in the AdTech and MarTech sectors. The company is committed to setting new industry standards and continues to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of what's possible in the tech industry.

Media contact:

Mari Yash

[email protected]

+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding