AdTech Holding Expands into New Headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus

News provided by

AdTech Holding

22 May, 2023, 08:34 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, the leading AdTech and MarTech company, is excited to announce that it has moved to a new larger office space in Limassol on April 28, 2023. The new office will allow the company to house all its employees under one roof.

The new premises feature a four-story building with multiple spaces for productive communication, a comfortable working environment, and recreational areas to support the mental well-being of employees. In addition, the offices have been designed with the highest environmental standards in mind: efficient energy consumption, green areas, and separate waste collection to minimize the impact of the company on the surrounding environment.

As an industry pioneer, AdTech Holding is committed to building a strong presence in Cyprus and demonstrating its confidence in the country, its people, and its economy. The move to a larger office is a part of this commitment. It is a reflection of the company's confidence in the growth potential of Cyprus and of the industry as a whole.

Since 2016, Cyprus has been the headquarters of AdTech Holding. The decision to make Cyprus its global headquarters was based on a number of factors, including the country's thriving ecosystem, welcoming society, and extensive pool of specialists.

"We are delighted to move to our new, larger office space in Limassol. It represents an important milestone for us and a strategic focus on expanding our presence on the island and adding value to the local economy.  The move will also allow us to continue to provide exceptional service to our partners and expand our business in new and exciting ways," said Alex Vasekin, CEO of AdTech Holding.

The company's expansion is a testament to the business-friendly environment in Cyprus and the support of its government in attracting and retaining top-tier companies such as AdTech Holding.

AdTech Holding is committed to building strong relationships with its clients and partners, and the company's new HQ will allow it to do so in a more efficient and effective way. With its focus on innovation, AdTech Holding is well-positioned to drive the growth of the AdTech and MarTech industries and contribute to the continued economic development of Cyprus.

About AdTech Holding
AdTech Holding is a leading AdTech and MarTech company that specializes in helping businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative technology and data-driven solutions.

Media Contact:
Name: Sofoklis Paraschou
Email: [email protected]
+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding

