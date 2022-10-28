AdTech Holding Hosts the first HackAdTech Hackathon in Cyprus

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, the Cyprus-based international lab, focused on creating startup ecosystems and innovations for AdTech and MarTech projects, informs that it's hosting the first Open HackAdTech Hackathon, in Limassol.

During November 26-27, the 2022 HackAdTech – an Open AdTech Hackathon with the largest prize pool in Cyprus – takes place. This contest launches four different challenges ranging from social to digital advertising, mobile apps, and analytics. All of which must be solved within the 2 days event.

"The HackAdTech Hackathon is a real chance for everybody to express themselves – no matter if you are young, a professional of the field, or an expert, and even just barely starting. It is an opportunity to demonstrate your skills and creativity in resolving any of the four modern-day challenges."

Alex Vasekin, AdTech Holding CEO

For whom is HackAdTech dedicated?

The event is open for every programmers and developers, designers, data scientists, or aspiring IT specialists and technology enthusiasts to join and solve any of the four challenges.

Members have time to register until November 20 and form teams of up to five members that include a programmer by November 21, 2022. Then, between November 26 and 27 they'll have to implement their idea, which will only be deemed valid if the prototype is functional, effective, has business potential, and the presentation is clear and insightful.

Which innovations are we going to work on?

The best pitches and the winners of the €20,000 grand prize and also second and third prizes, will compete in the following challenges:

IT solutions to improve life in Cyprus and make the island even more comfortable

and make the island even more comfortable Digital advertising innovations

Mobile apps for monetization through digital advertising

Recommendations algorithm based on real user behavior analysis

