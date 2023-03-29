AdTech Holding Participated in ProductCamp 2023

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16-17 March 2023, AdTech Holding participated in the ProductCamp event — an IT conference that gathered hundreds of MarTech and AdTech enthusiasts under a single roof.

Since 2011, AdTech Holding has been creating startup ecosystems and innovation labs, incubating transformative AdTech and MarTech projects on the market today.

After more than a decade of pioneering the marketing and advertising technology industry, AdTech Holding remains committed to its local community and willingly supports its initiatives like ProductCamp.

What is Special about ProductCamp?

The event saw more than 50 international speakers share their insights across 3 different stages. Attendants were able to access more than 10 networking zones, had the opportunity to connect with hundreds of tech companies across Europe and attend an afterparty.

"We are very proud to support such events because they undoubtedly contribute to the development of the digital marketing and advertising industry," said Alex Vasekin , CEO of AdTech Holding.

Already a leader in the advertising technology space, AdTech Holding has earned a reputation thanks to its cutting-edge technology, which includes real-time user behavior prediction, AI fraud prevention, and digital advertising solutions, as well as tools in various other specialties.

"Supporting digital initiatives is one of our internal goals, whether it's for AdTech or a related niche. Events like ProductCamp are fun and engaging, but they also provide immeasurable value due to the massive congregation of experts and exchange of knowledge that occurs at its networking events." continued Alex.

Event Highlights

We asked Ilya Pasuyk , the Head of App Development and one of the event participants from AdTech Holding, to share his impressions of ProductCamp.

Ilya: ProductCamp created an impression of a well-organized event, with a range of exciting booths and informative sessions. The speakers have managed to engage and inform the participants — briefly enough and to the point. Overall, I am thankful for the opportunity to visit such an event: it was both interesting and inspiring for AdTech Holding's future projects.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding's support for the digital marketing and advertising space extends well beyond its participation in ProductCamp. The company has organized its own local digital events in the past, including the HackAdTech Hackathon in 2022 .

The advertising technology giant has plans to continue supporting and sponsoring major technology events in Cyprus in order to support this thriving community.

