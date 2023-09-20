AdTech Holding Partners with 'I Have a Dream' Foundation in Commitment to Children's Futures

News provided by

AdTech Holding

20 Sep, 2023, 08:38 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, a renowned global innovation hub in advertising and martech, today announced its partnership with the Cypriot-based 'I Have a Dream' Foundation. This collaboration signifies AdTech Holding's ongoing commitment to supporting underprivileged children and making lasting differences in their lives.

AdTech Holding is going to donate monthly over the next year to the foundation. This funding aims to bolster the organization's mission to uplift children both medically and educationally, regardless of their background.

Continue Reading
AdTech Holding Partners with 'I Have a Dream' Foundation in Commitment to Children's Futures.
AdTech Holding Partners with 'I Have a Dream' Foundation in Commitment to Children's Futures.

Olga Dmitrenko, Chief Revenue Officer at AdTech Holding, commented on this charitable initiative, "At AdTech Holding, we believe in turning visions into realities. We're humbled and proud to stand beside the 'I Have a Dream' Foundation in their noble journey. Just as we help startups dream big, it's our sincere hope that our contribution aids these children in realizing their dreams, irrespective of the challenges they face."

The 'I Have a Dream Foundation' is devoted to enhancing the lives of disadvantaged children. Their vision encompasses not only medical and educational support but also providing unforgettable experiences that inspire children to push beyond their boundaries. They emphasize that no dream is too big and no request too small, aligning perfectly with AdTech Holding's philosophy of nurturing and realizing daring ideas.

This collaboration is a testament to AdTech Holding's broader ethos of community involvement and corporate responsibility. Established in 2011 and with an active presence worldwide, AdTech Holding remains at the forefront of innovative AdTech & MarTech solutions. Yet, their commitment to societal betterment, especially children's welfare, remains steadfast.

For more information about the partnership or to understand more about AdTech Holding and their initiatives, please visit adtechholding.com.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a global leader and innovation hub catering to advertising, affiliate marketing, and martech companies. Since 2011, they have continuously brought groundbreaking ideas to life. The company's mission is to craft unparalleled AdTech & MarTech products.

For further details on the I Have a Dream Foundation and their initiatives, please refer to ihaveadream.com.cy.

Press contact:
Mari Yash
AdTech Holding
[email protected]
+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding

Also from this source

AdTech Holding Announces Sponsorship of Spartans Sports Club

AdTech Holding Achieves "Great Place to Work" Certification in Cyprus

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.