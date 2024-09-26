AdTech Holding Receives Prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, a leading innovator in the digital advertising and marketing technology industry based in Cyprus, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Cyprus certification by the internationally recognized authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work®. This prestigious certification is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

The certification is based on a comprehensive evaluation process that includes anonymous employee surveys and an in-depth analysis of the company's culture, values, and leadership practices. AdTech Holding has consistently demonstrated excellence in key areas such as employee trust, workplace satisfaction, and opportunities for growth. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to building a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their best work.

"At AdTech Holding, we believe that when our people thrive, the company thrives, too. Our HR initiatives are centered around flexibility and personalized support, from wellness programs to professional development opportunities. It's rewarding to see how this culture of care not only helps individuals grow but also strengthens the entire team dynamic," said Irina Evangelou, Senior HR Business Partner at AdTech Holding.



"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AdTech Holding stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

As AdTech Holding continues to grow and expand its global footprint, the company remains committed to maintaining its high standards of workplace excellence. This certification serves as a milestone in the company's ongoing journey to create a work environment that not only attracts top talent but also nurtures long-term career development and success.

