AdTech Holding to participate in iFX EXPO 2022

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding , an international company headquartered in Cyprus, creating prosperous startup ecosystems and innovation labs for AdTech and MarTech projects, today announced its attendance at the following upcoming conference, the iFX EXPO International 2022 .

From June 7th to 9th top representatives in online trading, financial services, and fintech will meet in Limassol, Cyprus for a two-day networking event to discuss how to develop their businesses successfully.

iFX Expo's efficacious experience in connecting businesses across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East makes it one of the flagship conferences trusted by the tech community and industry leaders.

"After two immensely challenging pandemic years, we finally have an opportunity to discuss business in person at one of the leading financial expos out there," says Arnis Augstmanis, AdTech Holding's Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to meeting the fintech industry leaders and showcasing the MarTech solutions and AI technologies we've been working on. AdTech Holding has lots to offer in terms of collaboration and achieving marketing objectives."

The AdTech Holding's team of experts will be glad to see everyone who's interested in collaboration at booth #50, answer all the questions regarding projects, and tell how to start a beneficial partnership.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech is a hub for IT projects that are used by hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide, and this number is growing annually. The Holding is a starting point for an array of advertising, affiliate marketing, and martech companies.

The top projects are:

- PropellerAds is a performance ad platform making digital advertising effective and reliable both for the advertisers and traffic suppliers

- Adex is an anti-fraud solution with 2 million traffic events analyzed every minute

- Notix is a push notifications service made for excellent audience engagement

-To book a meeting with AdTech's representatives at iFX EXPO, contact [email protected].

