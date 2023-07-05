LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding is pleased to announce that its lead project, PropellerAds , has successfully passed the annual ISO 27001 surveillance audit conducted by the Cyprus Certification Organization's auditor, reaffirming its commitment to information security and the protection of clients' information.

AdTech Holding's PropellerAds Successfully Passes ISO 27001 Surveillance Audit

The ISO 27001 standard provides the global benchmark for best practices in information security management systems (ISMS). Compliance with the ISO 27001 standard is a testament to PropellerAds' commitment to continuous improvement of control over its sensitive and confidential information, bringing reassurance to sponsors, shareholders, and customers about the organization's expert control over risk management and data security.

"Having the ISO/IEC 27001 certification is crucial for a global online advertising company like ours," said Farukh Rakhimov, Head of Compliance at AdTech Holding. "The surveillance audit is a continuous evaluation process that ensures our organization adheres to these standards. It showcases how we implement ongoing improvements to meet the requirements and prepares us for the recertification audit."

As part of achieving the ISO/IEC 27001 Security Certification, PropellerAds has strengthened its security to the highest level, including asset management, security policy development, hands-on employee training, and extensive regular auditing. This not only safeguards PropellerAds' digital framework, protecting essential assets such as client and team member data but also provides an extra layer of assurance and comprehensive protection for its partners.

The certification offers PropellerAds' clients an additional quality guarantee, ensuring the highest level of security and creating an environment where customers can be confident that they are kept in the safest possible environment. Furthermore, it attests that PropellerAds is compliant with all GDPR requirements, guaranteeing that customers' Know Your Customer (KYC) data is uncompromised.

With over 200,000 partners, generating more than 12 billion daily impressions from over 195 countries and regions, PropellerAds' successful audit and unwavering commitment to security provide an additional layer of assurance and comprehensive protection for its partners.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a global technology company specializing in advertising and marketing technology. With innovative projects like PropellerAds , AdTech Holding delivers cutting-edge solutions to brands across the globe. By maintaining strict security standards, AdTech Holding demonstrates its commitment to ensuring client trust and satisfaction.

Media contact:

Mari Yash

[email protected]

+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding