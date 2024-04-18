LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding proudly continued its tradition of supporting local initiatives by sponsoring this year's OPAP Limassol Marathon 2024 as a Silver sponsor. This event, set against the scenic backdrop of Limassol, brought together runners from around the world to compete along the breathtaking Mediterranean coastline.

AdTech Holding's Spirited Participation in the OPAP Limassol Marathon 2024

Recognized by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, the marathon stands as a beacon of athletic excellence and community spirit, reflecting a shared commitment to health, perseverance, and international camaraderie.

Team's involvement highlighted AdTech Holding's dedication to fostering a healthy work-life balance and supporting employees' well-being beyond the office.

With great enthusiasm, representatives of AdTech Holding participated in a variety of races, from the grueling full marathon to the Primetel 5KM Corporate Race and the 10KM race, showcasing their determination and achieving impressive personal milestones.

Amy Savva: This past weekend, I joined my company, AdTech Holding, for both the 5km Corporate race on Saturday and the 10km Petrolina race on Sunday. Amidst beautiful sea views and a fantastic team spirit, we shared a proud moment running together, celebrating our collective success. Big thanks to our company for supporting teamwork and a balanced work-life culture.

AdTech Holding's Spot

The AdTech Holding booth offered a variety of branded merchandise, including sports bottles, wristbands, t-shirts, and phone holders, which were met with great enthusiasm by attendees. Besides, AdTech Holding provided information about their internship program called AdStep to everyone who is considering a new career path and needs professional support.

Specially designed tent provided a cozy retreat for relaxation and camaraderie, enhancing the overall experience for participants and spectators alike.

The marathon went beyond the bounds of physical endurance, cultivating a deep sense of community and shared purpose. AdTech Holding's involvement in the event emphasizes commitment to promoting wellness, fostering a supportive corporate culture, and actively participating in meaningful community events.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, AdTech Holding remains excited about supporting and participating in similar events that align with their values of health, community engagement, and team spirit. AdTech Holding believes in the power of coming together for common goals and the positive impact these activities have on the employees, company, and the community at large. AdTech Holding invites you to stay connected for the future updates on their community involvement and team-building activities.

