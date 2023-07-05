Adtech Market size to grow by USD 767.83 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing internet and smartphone penetration is one of the market drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adtech market is set to grow by USD 767.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing internet and smartphone penetration drive the market growth. Due to the increase in access to internet and smartphones, there is an increasing demand for adtech platforms. As a result, from any part of the world, many more people can access adtech. Therefore, there is increasing popularity of adtech platforms due to their convenience among both buyers and sellers, resulting in more people using their platforms to browse and post ads. As a result, there is rising investment in adtech platform providers in mobile applications to cater to the growing number of mobile users. The major reasons for the growth of adtech platforms is the increasing internet and smartphone penetration. Thus, because of the growing adoption of the internet and smartphone, it is anticipated to significantly drive the adtech market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adtech Market

The adtech market covers the following areas:

The report on the adtech market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Adtech Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The integration of AI and machine learning (ML) is an emerging trend driving market growth. Generally, they are used to enhance search results, suggest relevant listings to users, and automate different aspects of the medium, such as fraud detection and Ad placement; there is a growing use of this technology in adtech platforms. The major benefits of the implementation of AI and ML technology in adtech platforms are that it su[p[orfts to personalize their services, enhance user experience, and optimize advertising revenue. Moreover, we can analyze user behavior, preferences, and search history to provide personalized recommendations for Ads and products with the help of an AI algorithm. Furthermore, ML is widely used to optimize Ad targeting and pricing based on user engagement and conversion rates. Therefore, such applications of AI and ML are anticipated to fuel the growth of the adtech market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The key challenge impeding the adtech market growth is the growing adoption of ad-blocker solutions. Mainly, Ad-blockers act as gatekeepers by removing Ads from websites that the user views and is a very easy browser extension. For example, Google has adopted a feature to ban Ad extensions, removing them completely from Chrome's Web Store and Google Play. Despite this, the growth of Ad blocking remains intact. Because of the growing adoption of mobile ad-blocker solutions has influenced the global adtech market adversely, as advertisers and publishers are under constant pressure to target, deliver, and track their messages better to users. Therefore, there is a decline in the revenue generated by the global adtech market as many users do not prefer to view advertisements and install ad-blockers. Thus, above mentioned factors are expected to limit the growth of the adtech market during the forecast period.

Adtech Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The adtech market is segmented by solution (demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), ad networks, data management platforms (DMPs), and others), platform (mobile ad, desktop ad, and digital tv), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the demand-side platforms (DSPs) segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, DSP is a programmatic advertising medium that enables advertisers to buy Ads using automation. Some of the key features of DSP include it enables mobile advertisers to buy high-quality traffic at scale with minimal effort, creating effective marketing automation tools. Thus, this tool allows marketers to bypass wasting time on work that could be done by automated machinery. The significant benefit of DSP is that it helps advertisers set up campaigns fast and govern them easily instead of manually contacting hundreds of publishers with promotional offers. Therefore, this allows user acquisition professionals to emphasize other significant areas, such as segmenting the user base, to improve long-term performance. For example, with the adoption of automation, in 2020, in the US, around 85% of digital ads were transacted via programmatic technology. Hence, such factors are anticipated to boost the growth of this segment which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global adtech market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

33Across Inc.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Adobe Inc.

AdTheorent Holding Co. Inc.

Adverty AB

Alphabet Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Criteo SA

Digital Turbine Inc.

GUMGUM Inc.

InMobi Pte. Ltd.

Innovid Corp.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.

Magnite Inc.

MOLOCO Inc.

Ogury Ltd.

Permutive Inc.

StackAdapt Inc.

VideoAmp

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers Adtech such as an online advertising platform through Adobe Experience Cloud.

The company offers Adtech such as an online advertising platform through Adobe Experience Cloud. AdTheorent Holding Co. Inc. - The company offers Adtech such as AdTheorent using machine learning and AI.

The company offers Adtech such as AdTheorent using machine learning and AI. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Adtech managers and ad exchangers through its subsidiary called Google LLC.

Adtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 767.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 33Across Inc., AcuityAds Holdings Inc., Adobe Inc., AdTheorent Holding Co. Inc., Adverty AB, Alphabet Inc., Comcast Corp., Criteo SA, Digital Turbine Inc., GUMGUM Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Innovid Corp., Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Magnite Inc., MOLOCO Inc., Ogury Ltd., Permutive Inc., StackAdapt Inc., VideoAmp, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

