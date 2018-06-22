Adult Beverage E-commerce Leader Drizly Now Available In Over 100 Markets Across North America

BOSTON, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced its availability in more than 100 markets across North America. The fast-growing tech company has entered over 40 markets in the past year alone. Drizly partners with best-in-class adult beverage retailers across major metropolitan areas like New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, and smaller markets including Albany (NY), Nantucket, Honolulu and beyond. This week's addition of Prescott, AZ officially brings the platform's unmatched selection, full price transparency and home delivery in under 60 minutes to 101 U.S. markets.

The Drizly platform can be accessed via Drizly.com and apps (App Store and Google Play), providing visibility into inventories from multiple local retailers in each market. The Boston-based company maintains a sales operation in New York City, a customer support center in Denver and recently announced plans for a technology-focused office in San Francisco.

"Reaching over 100 cities is a big moment for us as a company, but more than anything, it is proof of concept," said Nick Rellas, Drizly's CEO and co-founder. "Our platform is succeeding because it is helping everyone win, consumers who are getting the best selection, price transparency and convenience, retailers who are earning incremental business, and suppliers who have access to data and insight that didn't exist before Drizly came along. And as we say around here, it's just the beginning."

With an industry expert Board of Directors and the backing of world-class institutional investors, Drizly has raised $35 million to date. As the company continues to grow, it anticipates adding new team members across all offices, expanding into additional markets and partnering with new retailers in existing markets over the next year.

Drizly is a one-stop shop for beer, wine and spirits (and even a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from Drizly's Top Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining and lifestyle.



Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites from the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.

