Adult Diapers Market in MEA to grow by USD 121.66 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing awareness and adoption of adult diapers in developing countries to drive the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

28 Aug, 2023, 23:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adult diapers market in MEA is set to grow by USD 121.66 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing awareness and adoption of adult diapers in developing countries is notably driving market growth. Countries such as Yemen and Syria exhibit a limited demand for adult diapers, primarily attributed to a lack of product awareness. Instead, conventional items like cloth pads persist, even though their usage raises health-related issues. Cultural discomfort among women in these nations further deters them from acquiring such products from medical shops or retail outlets. Moreover, ongoing technological progress and inventive designs have given rise to user-friendly diaper solutions. Numerous manufacturers present economically priced, compact diaper packs to address the preferences of price-sensitive consumers in developing nations. These dynamics collectively anticipate elevating adult diaper sales and propelling the growth of the market. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Free Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled MEA Adult Diapers Market 2023-2027
The adult diapers market in MEA covers the following areas:

The report on the adult diapers market in MEA provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. 

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Customization options available as per your business needs
  • Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions Buy the report

Adult Diapers Market In MEA 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This MEA-Adult Diapers Market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (pad type, flat type, and pant type), and geography (Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Rest of MEA).

  • The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel offers advantages such as secured transactions and cash on delivery. Major adult diaper manufacturers are expanding their adult diaper e-retail businesses to gain a competitive edge over internet-only retailers. They are building web portals to sell adult diapers online. The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel offers advantages such as secured transactions and cash on delivery. Major adult diaper manufacturers are expanding their adult diaper e-retail businesses to gain a competitive edge over internet-only retailers. They are building web portals to sell adult diapers online. 

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Free Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

  • Abena UK Ltd.
  • Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co. Ltd.
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • Domtar Corp.
  • Essity Aktiebolag
  • Hayat Kimya San AS
  • Hollister Inc.
  • Kao Corp.
  • Kimberly Clark Corp.
  • Linette
  • Medline Industries LP
  • Ontex BV
  • Paul Hartmann AG
  • Principle Business Enterprises Inc.
  • Rearz Inc.
  • Shamsan Industry Group
  • Tykables
  • TZMO SA
  • Unicharm Corp.
  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

Company Offerings 

  • Abena UK Ltd. - The company offers adult diapers such as Abena Nova.
  • Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co. Ltd. - The company offers adult diapers such as Chiaus adult pants.
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc. - The company offers adult diapers such as Wellspect adult diapers.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

