Adult Diapers Market in MEA to grow by USD 121.66 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing awareness and adoption of adult diapers in developing countries to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adult diapers market in MEA is set to grow by USD 121.66 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing awareness and adoption of adult diapers in developing countries is notably driving market growth. Countries such as Yemen and Syria exhibit a limited demand for adult diapers, primarily attributed to a lack of product awareness. Instead, conventional items like cloth pads persist, even though their usage raises health-related issues. Cultural discomfort among women in these nations further deters them from acquiring such products from medical shops or retail outlets. Moreover, ongoing technological progress and inventive designs have given rise to user-friendly diaper solutions. Numerous manufacturers present economically priced, compact diaper packs to address the preferences of price-sensitive consumers in developing nations. These dynamics collectively anticipate elevating adult diaper sales and propelling the growth of the market. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Free Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled MEA Adult Diapers Market 2023-2027

The adult diapers market in MEA covers the following areas:

The report on the adult diapers market in MEA provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions Buy the report

Adult Diapers Market In MEA 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This MEA-Adult Diapers Market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (pad type, flat type, and pant type), and geography (Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Rest of MEA).

The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel offers advantages such as secured transactions and cash on delivery. Major adult diaper manufacturers are expanding their adult diaper e-retail businesses to gain a competitive edge over internet-only retailers. They are building web portals to sell adult diapers online. The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online distribution channel offers advantages such as secured transactions and cash on delivery. Major adult diaper manufacturers are expanding their adult diaper e-retail businesses to gain a competitive edge over internet-only retailers. They are building web portals to sell adult diapers online.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Free Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Abena UK Ltd.

Chiaus ( Fujian ) Industrial Development Co. Ltd.

) Industrial Development Co. Ltd. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Domtar Corp.

Essity Aktiebolag

Hayat Kimya San AS

Hollister Inc.

Kao Corp.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Linette

Medline Industries LP

Ontex BV

Paul Hartmann AG

Principle Business Enterprises Inc.

Rearz Inc.

Shamsan Industry Group

Tykables

TZMO SA

Unicharm Corp.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Company Offerings

Abena UK Ltd. - The company offers adult diapers such as Abena Nova .

The company offers adult diapers such as . Chiaus ( Fujian ) Industrial Development Co. Ltd. - The company offers adult diapers such as Chiaus adult pants.

The company offers adult diapers such as Chiaus adult pants. Dentsply Sirona Inc. - The company offers adult diapers such as Wellspect adult diapers.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The baby diapers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 21.23 billion. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (disposable, training, swim pants, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing number of nuclear and single-parent families and families with two working parents are notably driving the market growth.

The superabsorbent polymers market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 830.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%. This report extensively covers the superabsorbent polymers market in North America segmentation by application (baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). One of the key factors driving the superabsorbent polymers market growth in North America is the rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region due to growing hygiene concerns and the entry of new players in the market.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio