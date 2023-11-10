Adult Vitamin Gummies Market to grow by USD 2.75 billion from 2023-2028; North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adult vitamin gummies market size is expected to grow by USD 2.75 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Application (Vitamin deficiency, Food supplements, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Customers desire a suitable and satisfying way of including essential vitamins and minerals in their daily diets. They also prefer to procure adult vitamin gummies through online distribution channels because it is convenient to compare products and their benefits before making a decision. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report for FREE!

Company Profile:

Company Profile: Aesthetic Nutrition, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Catalent Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., DCC Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbaland Gummies, Hero Nutritionals LLC, Makers Nutrition LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Mr. Gummy Vitamins LLC., Natures Bounty, Nestle SA, Nutra Solutions USA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., SCN Bestco, The Honest Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Rainbow Light

Aesthetic Nutrition: The company offers adult vitamin gummies such as beach body gummies, Beard gummies, and Jaw-dropping skin gummies.

Adult Vitamin Gummies Market: Segmentation Analysis

The vitamin deficiency segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for vitamin gummies that precisely target adults diagnosed with a lack of vitamins pertains to this segment and these deficiencies can happen due to various factors, such as poor dietary choices, certain medical or health conditions, limited exposure to sunlight, or lifestyle choices that restrict nutrient intake.

Adult Vitamin Gummies Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

High demand for on-the-go dietary supplements

Rising awareness regarding health and wellness

Growing aging population

The search for nutritionally beneficial foods and food products that deliver all the necessary nutrients to stop possible diseases and enhance physical and mental well-being drives the market demand for adult vitamin gummies. This is because of the steady advancement in health- consciousness among customers.

Trend

The growing popularity of e-commerce channels is an emerging adult vitamin gummies market trend.

What are the key data covered in this adult vitamin gummies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the adult vitamin gummies market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the adult vitamin gummies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the adult vitamin gummies market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of adult vitamin gummies market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

