AdvaHealth Solutions Unveils AdvaPACS, a Cloud-Native and AI-Forward Imaging Platform Built for Modern Radiology Workflows with No Upfront Costs and Flexible OpEx Pricing

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvaHealth Solutions is highlighting AdvaPACS, its cloud-native and AI-forward imaging platform, ahead of a full showcase at RSNA 2025. AdvaPACS brings together imaging workflow capabilities, including reporting, diagnostic viewing, clinician access, and patient access, through a fully managed cloud-native platform that requires no local servers, no complex setup, and can be activated in under 15 minutes.

AdvaPACS is built as a true cloud-native platform, not a lift-and-shift version of legacy PACS. It eliminates the need for local servers and reduces ongoing maintenance, while allowing organizations to scale imaging based on actual usage through a clear, usage-based OpEx model.

A Complete Cloud Imaging Platform (PACS + VNA)

AdvaPACS brings imaging storage, reporting, workflow, diagnostic viewing, and access for radiologists, clinicians, and patients together on a single cloud-native platform. It is designed for multi-site healthcare environments, imaging networks, and hospital groups that want centralized management without the need for local infrastructure.

AI-Enabled Imaging Workflows

AdvaPACS supports AI-enabled workflows, starting with AI-driven voice recognition through RadPair, which is already integrated into reporting. Work is also underway with Harrison.ai, and the platform allows healthcare providers to connect additional AI solutions as their clinical needs grow.

Workflow-Driven Capabilities

AdvaPACS includes:

Highly configurable radiologist reporting worklist

FDA-approved zero-footprint viewer

AI-driven voice recognition via RadPair for faster reporting

for faster reporting Clinician and patient access portals

Interoperability with hospital systems and imaging devices

with hospital systems and imaging devices Ability to connect additional AI solutions, with Harrison.ai integration in progress

Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance

AdvaPACS meets healthcare security and privacy requirements in the regions where it is deployed, including:

HIPAA compliance

compliance ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification

certification Single Sign-On (SSO)

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Regular penetration testing

Regional data residency aligned with local regulations

Flexible Use Cases for Modern Healthcare

AdvaPACS supports multiple operational models, including:

Primary Production PACS

Hybrid Cloud PACS

Disaster Recovery PACS

Imaging Business Continuity Platform

A Modern Ownership Model: Transparent, Flexible, and No Lock-In

AdvaPACS redefines imaging ownership with:

Minimal upfront setup costs

No user licensing fees

No modality connection fees

No annual support or maintenance fees

No lock-in contracts

Transparent, usage-based OpEx spending

This model gives healthcare providers full clarity and control over how they invest in imaging technology.

"Providers want cloud-native imaging that is fast to deploy, clinically capable, secure, and ready for AI, without being tied to rigid contracts or proprietary ecosystems. AdvaPACS has been engineered around these needs, with cloud-native architecture, AI-enabled workflows, strong interoperability, and a modern ownership model that removes traditional barriers."

— Lynette Fong, Chief Commercial Officer, AdvaHealth Solutions

"Modern radiology demands cloud-native infrastructure and seamless AI integration. AdvaPACS gives Frontier Radiology and Harrison.ai Services a platform that can scale instantly, streamline reporting and reduce the operational drag created by legacy systems. This collaboration accelerates our mission to modernize imaging for providers nationwide and ensures seamless AI integration. AdvaPACS gives Frontier Radiology and Harrison.ai Services a platform that can scale instantly"

— Joshua Ewell, President of frontier radiology, LLC | Harrison.ai services

AdvaHealth Solutions at RSNA 2025

Live demonstrations of AdvaPACS will run throughout RSNA, showcasing reporting workflows, RadPair voice recognition, and a preview of AI capabilities, along with its cloud-native administration tools.

Booth #3265, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

November 30 to December 4, 2025

Book a meeting at RSNA: https://advapacs.com/rsna-2025/

About AdvaHealth Solutions

AdvaHealth Solutions is a healthcare technology company focused on modernising medical imaging through intelligent, cloud-native solutions. Its flagship platform, AdvaPACS, delivers an AI-ready imaging ecosystem that supports radiologists, referring clinicians, and patients across the imaging journey. Built to meet healthcare privacy, security, and compliance requirements in the regions where it is deployed, AdvaPACS offers fast deployment, transparent pricing, no lock-in contracts and a low total cost of ownership, helping providers of all sizes modernise imaging with confidence.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://rsna2025.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=01487053.

