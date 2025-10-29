Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling Named a Top Customer-Rated Contractor for 2025 by Find Local Company

Known for its fast, reliable, and affordable concrete repair solutions, Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling has earned consistent five-star reviews from both residential and commercial clients.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, a premier concrete repair company based in Alpharetta, GA, has been named a Top Customer Rated Contractor for 2025 by Find Local Company, a trusted online business directory that highlights the highest-rated service providers in their respective fields. This recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering outstanding service and high-quality results to homeowners and businesses across Johns Creek, Duluth, and the greater Atlanta metro area. The company specializes in lifting and leveling a wide range of concrete surfaces, including driveways, sidewalks, walkways, garage floors, basement floors, pool decks, and patios. Whether addressing sunken, cracked, or uneven slabs, their skilled team uses advanced, non-invasive methods to restore safety and appearance with minimal disruption.

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling

At the core of the company's service is its innovative polymer injection technique. This modern approach uses expanding polyurethane foam to lift and stabilize concrete slabs by filling voids and compacting loose soil beneath the surface. Similar to how a tree's roots stabilize the earth around it, this deep injection process strengthens the foundation and helps prevent future settling or erosion. Compared to traditional methods like mudjacking, polymer foam injection is faster, cleaner, and more environmentally friendly. It is non-toxic, safe for surrounding ecosystems, and ideal for use on weak or poorly compacted soils. Most projects can be completed in a single day, and the lightweight nature of the foam ensures long-lasting durability without adding stress to the underlying soil.

"Being named a Top Customer-Rated Contractor for 2025 by Find Local Company is a true honor and a reflection of our team's hard work and customer-first approach," said Micah Ray, President of Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling.

More about Advance Concrete and Leveling:

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling proudly serves North Fulton, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, and surrounding communities. Their modern polymer injection techniques allow clients to repair concrete without costly replacement, saving both time and money while extending the life of their surfaces. For more information or to request a free estimate, visit www.advanceconcreteleveling.com or call 678-235-9322.

Media Contact:

Micah Ray

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling

Phone: 678-235-9322

SOURCE Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling