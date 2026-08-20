Advance ER Physicians Join Bubble Lounge Podcast to Help Park Cities Families Get Ready for Back-to-School and Cold & Flu Season

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dallas-area families gear up for the new school year (and the cold and flu season that follows close behind) Advance ER physicians Dr. Thomas Allen and Dr. Larry Pettit joined host Martha Jackson on the Bubble Lounge podcast to share practical guidance for keeping kids and families healthy in the months ahead.

A Back-to-School Health Guide, From the ER

In the episode, "Back to School Health Guide with Advance ER," Dr. Allen and Dr. Pettit talk with Martha Jackson about the illnesses that tend to spread once school is back in session, including common colds, stomach bugs, and a warning that incidents of flu have been appearing earlier in the season over the last few years. The conversation covers practical prevention tips for classrooms and households, guidance on staying on top of back-to-school immunizations, and how parents can tell the difference between a common cold that can be treated at home and the symptoms that call for emergency care.

"As families get back into the school routine, it's the perfect time to talk about the illnesses we see spike every fall. We wanted to give parents practical guidance they can use at home and help them recognize when they need to bring their child in for emergency care."

— Dr. Thomas Allen, Emergency Physician, Advance ER

"Cold and flu season always arrives right alongside the new school year, and busy classrooms make it easy for illness to spread. We had a great time talking with Martha about the simple steps families can take to stay healthy, and what symptoms to look out for during this busy time of year."

— Dr. Larry Pettit, Emergency Physician, Advance ER

Where to Listen

The full episode, "Back to School Health Guide with Advance ER," is available now:

Bubble Lounge website: podcast.bubblelounge.net

Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com

Spotify: open.spotify.com

Advance ER website: advanceer.com/in-the-media

Advance ER in the Community

Advance ER's commitment to DFW-area families extends well beyond the ER doors, with a full slate of back-to-school and family-friendly initiatives underway.

Back-to-School Giving: Supporting Dallas School Nurses

Ahead of the new school year, the Advance ER team put together care baskets for school nurses in the area. Each basket included a stuffed animal, two soft blankets (one that glows in the dark), and a box of fidget toys, like bubbles, squishy toys, and other comforting items for children who might need a little extra care during the school day. The baskets were delivered to school nurses along with a note from the Advance ER team wishing them a wonderful year ahead.

Coming Up: Community Partners Dallas and the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch

Advance ER will continue its partnership with Community Partners of Dallas this fall at the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch, running from October 1 through November 1. For the third year in a row, Advance ER will host a haunted ambulance and a pumpkin-carving contest, with winning pumpkins shared with area schools afterward. Neighbors should keep an eye out for the haunted ambulance, which will be delivering candy throughout the neighborhood throughout October.

About Advance ER

Advance ER is a physician-owned, freestanding emergency room serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community with locations in Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Advance ER provides comprehensive emergency care for adults and children, including on-site laboratory testing, advanced imaging, and rapid diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of medical emergencies.

Advance ER is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through health education initiatives, volunteerism, and local partnerships. Community members who would like to join Advance ER in making a difference can follow the organization's Community Involvement page at https://www.advanceer.com/about/community-involvement/.

To learn more about Advance ER, visit https://www.advanceer.com/. To learn more about current physician openings at Advance ER, visit https://www.advanceer.com/resources/careers/emergency-physician-opportunity/. Follow Advance ER on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with physician and staff community and volunteer initiatives.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teresa DiFalco

Marketing Director

Phone: 972-DOCTORS

Email: [email protected]

Web: Advance ER

SOURCE Advance ER