Advanced Alliance Between Nielsen And Trax Brings New Shelf Insight Tools To U.S. Brands

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the enduring strength of the Trax-Nielsen alliance, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Trax, the leading provider of computer vision solutions for retail, today announced three new offerings that will enhance shelf insight visibility and advance the way U.S. manufacturers and retailers use computer vision technology. Nielsen and Trax, alongside sales and marketing service provider Acosta, will enhance offerings within the Trax-Nielsen Shelf Intelligence Suite, enabling CPG manufacturers of all sizes to anticipate the impact of shelf conditions on sales.

With the launch of these new offerings, Nielsen and Trax will provide brands with access to both episodic and continuous views of shelf conditions. The new insight tools will allow brands to enjoy timelier store activations and rapid response to market demands, as well as improved long-term shelf and category planning strategies.

The enhanced Shelf Intelligence Suite includes three new offerings:

Shelf Pulse Lite , which extends the flexibility and accessibility of shelf data to cater to different business needs and users within CPG brands;

, which extends the flexibility and accessibility of shelf data to cater to different business needs and users within CPG brands; S helf Pulse Point , which allows clients to view prior execution performance by category to better plan future shelf strategies; and

, which allows clients to view prior execution performance by category to better plan future shelf strategies; and Trax Retail Snapshot, which uses crowdsourcing tactics to quickly and objectively audit shelf and campaign execution for any product, at any time, in any outlet or retailer. This solution includes the option to link sales rates data to store conditions for analysis through Nielsen's Merchandising Insights (MI) tool.

Trax's world-class computer vision, machine learning and internet of things (IoT) platforms turn photographs of retail shelves into actionable insights that brands can use to improve in-store execution strategies. Nielsen's industry-leading point-of-sale purchase data and analytics services offer comprehensive information on market shares, competitive sales volumes and insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising and promotion. Acosta's in-store image and data collection capabilities help clients feel the pulse of their shelf and store reality. This alliance continues to provide the industry with greater access to actionable in-store insights to improve strategies, retail execution and category planning.

"Today's brands and retailers come in all shapes and sizes, but in order to succeed they all need a strong awareness of what's selling, what isn't and why," said Jeanne Danubio, President, Nielsen Connect, North America. "With the continued evolution of the CPG industry, product visibility needs to be equally dynamic. Our expanded, tech-forward alliance with Trax gives brands the tools they need to predict shelf influence on the bottom line."

"Today's CPG brands desire every available insight to make the most of the store shelf, however, what we offer goes beyond data deluge, delivering unparalleled speed of execution without compromising on the granularity in our insights," said Dror Feldheim, Chief Commercial Officer, Trax. "Our expanded suite of offerings with Nielsen combines the best of both worlds: our innovative computer vision platform and crowd capabilities and Nielsen's vast product reference data, empowering the industry with every available insight to optimize and refine shelf conditions."

Launched in 2017, Trax-Nielsen Shelf Intelligence Suite originally included two solutions, Shelf Pulse and Shelf Blueprint. Shelf Pulse features interactive visualizations and dynamic dashboards to help brands understand granular in-store shelf conditions—both for themselves and competitors. Shelf Blueprint is a predictive analytics service that uses advanced retail data science models to empower CPG companies to set the best strategy for store merchandising.

The Nielsen and Trax offerings are now available in the U.S. For additional information, please visit Nielsen's Shelf Intelligence Suite website.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

ABOUT TRAX

Trax is the leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. It recently was selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global and ranked in the top 25 Fastest Growing Companies on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list. The company enables tighter execution controls in-store and provides clients with the ability to leverage competitive insights through its in-store execution tools, market measurement and analytics services to unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. Many of the world's top brands and retailers leverage Trax globally in more than 50 countries to manage in-store execution and increase revenues at the shelf. Trax is headquartered in Singapore with offices worldwide. To learn more about Trax, please visit www.traxretail.com.

