Advanced Anesthesia Devices and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Propel Growth in the US Anesthesia Market

The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of US$6.83 billion in 2023, experiencing a robust CAGR of 6.78% during the forecasted period. Anesthesia, the use of drugs to alleviate pain during medical procedures, is essential in the healthcare industry and is administered through various means such as injection, inhalation, topical application, and more.

Market Segmentation

The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is divided into two primary segments: anesthesia drugs and anesthesia devices. Among these segments, anesthesia drugs currently hold the majority share, while the anesthesia devices segment is expected to experience substantial growth due to increased healthcare expenditure in the region.

Types and Products

In terms of types, the US anesthesia drugs market is categorized into General, Local, and other anesthesia. The General anesthesia drug segment dominates the market, followed by local anesthesia drugs. The development of novel anesthesia drugs through pharmaceutical R&D is expected to create growth opportunities in the "other anesthesia drugs" segment.

When considering device products, the market is segmented into advanced, basic, and integrated anesthesia devices. The advanced segment holds the largest share in the market, followed by integrated anesthesia devices. Ongoing advancements in anesthesia monitoring devices and the demand for improved monitoring contribute to the growth of the advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market.

The market is further categorized by drug product into Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Prilocaine, Benzocaine, and other local anesthetics. Lidocaine anesthesia drugs have the highest market share, followed by Bupivacaine and Ropivacaine. The market is anticipated to grow due to increasing patient populations and a rise in medical and surgical procedures.

Key Drivers and Challenges

Driver: Increase in Monitored Anesthesia Use

The adoption of Monitored Anesthesia Care (MAC) is on the rise. MAC involves specific anesthesia services for procedures performed under local anesthesia with sedation and analgesia, allowing patients to maintain consciousness. Patients are opting for monitored anesthesia to ensure satisfaction during surgeries, leading to increased usage of anesthesia equipment and drugs.

Challenge: Side Effects of Anesthesia

While anesthesia is generally administered by anesthesiologists, it can sometimes lead to side effects, including nausea, headache, vomiting, and shivering, among others. General anesthetics can affect the central nervous system, causing drowsiness and coordination problems. These side effects can deter some patients and impact the growth of the anesthesiology market.

Trend: Growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

The establishment of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) is escalating due to an aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases. ASCs offer improved reimbursement and a reduced risk of healthcare-associated infections, attracting more patients. This growth in ASCs is driving the demand for anesthesia drugs and devices.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led to increased utilization of intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators and anesthesia machines for longer-term ventilation. Anesthesia drugs were used during longer-term ventilation with anesthesia machines. Initially, anesthesia drug demand decreased in 2020 due to postponed or canceled surgeries. However, as elective surgeries resumed, anesthesia drug consumption increased.

Key Players

The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is competitive and features several major players, including Baxter International Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.), Becton, Dickinson and Company, TeamHealth (Blackstone), Teleflex Incorporated, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Avitum AG (Braun), 3M Company, Abbvie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, ICU Medical, Inc., SunMed LLC, and General Electric Company.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

Increase in Monitored Anesthesia Use

Increase In Number Of Approval For Anesthesia Drugs

Challenges

Side Effects of Anesthesia

Lack of Skilled Anesthesiologist

Trends

Escalating Establishment of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Technological Enhancement of Anesthesia Devices

