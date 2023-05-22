Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies Global Market Report 2023-2033: Severity of Antimicrobial Resistance Threat Drives Sector

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The use of advanced antimicrobial coatings and technology (virucidal, bactericidal and fungicidal) has come to the fore recently due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, and has greatly increased demand, especially for high touch surfaces in healthcare, retail, hotels, offices and the home.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has been declared one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity by the World Health Organization and is projected to be responsible for the death of 10 million people every year by 2050. Antimicrobial surface technologies are considered an important factor in limiting the spread of infectious diseases, as a form of environmental disease control.

Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price, and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. However, a significant market opportunity has arisen for companies to develop advanced coatings and surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.

Their use makes it possible to provide enhanced antimicrobial, antiviral, mold-reducing and TVOC degrading processes, that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, allowing for exceptional hygiene standards in all areas of work and life. As a result, it is possible create a healthier living and working environment and to offer holistic solutions to people with a diminished immune system. Antimicrobial-based surface coatings prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses via infected surfaces of so called high-traffic objects, such as door and window handles in public places, hospitals, public buildings, schools, elderly homes etc.

Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:

Medical facilities and laboratories

Medical equipment;

Fabrics and clothing like face masks;

Hospital furniture;

Hotels and other public spaces;

Window glass;

Pharmaceutical labs;

Packaging;

Food packaging areas and restaurants;

Food processing equipment;

Transportation, air ducts and air ventilation systems;

Appliances;

Sporting and exercise equipment;

Containers;

Aircraft interiors and buildings;

Cruise lines and other marine vessels;

Restroom accessories;

Shower enclosures;

Handrails;

Schools and childcare facilities;

Playgrounds.

Report contents include:

Current technology and materials used in Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces. These include self-cleaning coatings, photocatalytic coatings, graphene, silicon dioxide nanoparticles, silver/nanosilver, photocatalytic coatings, zinc oxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles, hydrogels, nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, cerium oxide nanoparticles, chitosan/chitosan nanoparticles, copper particles, adaptive biomaterials, electroactive smart materials, 2D materials and antibacterial liquid metals.

Global market revenue forecasts to 2033, broken down by applications, regions, markets and types of coatings.

Analysis of end user markets for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies including:

Interiors



Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces.





Medical facilities and sensitive building applications.





Air conditioning and ventilation systems.



Hand rails.



Restroom accessories.





Medical





Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene.





Wall coatings for hospitals.





Hospital furniture.





Medical implants.





Wound dressings.





Catheters.





Pharmaceutical labs.





Fabric supplies, scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles).



Packaging



Food packaging.





Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging.





Nanosilver coatings.





Antibacterial coatings on plastic films.



Textiles



Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel.





Interior textiles.





Automotive textiles.



Food processing



Food preparation facilities.





Food packaging.





Food processing equipment.



Filtration



Water purification.





Air filtration units.



Other



Fitness equipment.



Water coolers and ice-making equipment.



Automotive interiors.



Reusable water bottles, coffee cups and shopping bags.



Consumer goods-children's toys, personal care items and appliances.

Key Topics Covered:





1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

1.2 Market definition

1.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

1.2.2 Categorization

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Antimicrobial additives and coatings market growing

3.1.1 Advantages

3.1.2 Properties

3.1.3 Applications

3.2 Nanocoatings

3.3 Antimicrobial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces

3.3.1 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings and surfaces

3.3.1.1 Bionic self-cleaning coatings

3.3.1.2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

3.3.1.3 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings

3.3.2 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

3.3.3 Nanomaterials applications

3.3.4 Cleanliness of indoor and public areas driving demand for antimicrobials

3.4 Anti-viral coatings

3.4.1 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

3.4.2 Wipe on coatings

3.4.3 Facemask coatings

3.4.4 Long-term mitigation of surface contamination with nanocoatings

3.5 Main market players by antimicrobial technology area

3.6 Global market size and opportunity to 2033

3.6.1 End user markets for antimicrobial coatings

3.6.2 Global forecast for antimicrobial coatings to 2033

3.7 Market and technical challenges

3.8 Market drivers and trends

4 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN ANTI-MICROBIAL COATINGS

5 ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY

6 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

7 ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND TECHNOLOGIES COMPANIES (207 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Addmaster (UK) Ltd.

Advanced Materials-JTJ S.R.O.

Advanced Nanotech Lab (ANT LAB)

Aequor, Inc

Aereus Technologies

Affix Labs Oy

Agienic Antimicrobials

AKALI Technology

Alistagen Corporation

Allied Bioscience

AM Technology Ltd.

Americhem

Amferia Ab

Amicoat A/S

AMProtecTion, LLC

Applied Silver, Inc.

Applied Thin Films, Inc

Artekya

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

AST Products

Atacama Lab

Attonuclei

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

Axcentive SARL

Bactiguard AB

Biocote Ltd.

Bio-Fence

Bio-Gate AG

BioInteractions Ltd.

Bioni CS GmbH

Bionic Technology Holding BV.

Caparol

Cardinal Glass Industries

Ceko Co., Ltd.

Cellutech AB

CeloNova BioSciences, Inc

Cicada

Clarcor Industrial Air

Cleancorp Nanocoatings

CleanCU

Clearbridge Technologies PteLtd.

Clou

Coating Suisse GmbH

Copyright Future Markets, Inc All rights reserved

Corning Incorporated

Cotec GmbH

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Cristal/Tronox

CuanTec Ltd.

CuConcepts GmbH

Cupron, Inc.

CytaCoat AB

Cytonix LLC

Dab FLow Nanotechnology

Daicel FineChem Limited

Decorative Products GmbH

Diatomix, INc.

Dortrend

DrivePur

Dry Surface Technologies LLC

DSP Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Dyphox

Enviro Specialty Chemicals (ESC Brands)

EnvisionSQ

Eoxolit

F Group Nano LLC

Flora Coatings LLC

FN Nano, Inc.

Fraunhofer-Institute for Silicate Research ISC

Freshlight Solutions

Fumin Co., Ltd.

Fusion Bionic GmbH

FUTURE MARKETS Advanced Anti-microbial Coatings

GBneuhaus GmbH

Gelest, Inc.

General Paints

Goldshield Technologies

Graphene Innovation & Technologies (GIT)

GrapheneCA

Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.

Green Millenium, Inc.

Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH

GXC Coatings

HakusuiTech Co., Ltd.

Halomine, Inc.

Heidelberg Cement

HeiQ Materials AG

I3 BioMedical, Inc.

Imbed Biosciences, Inc.

Inhibit Coatings Limited

Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc (ISurTech)

Innovotech

Integricote

Interlotus Nanotechnologie GmbH

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Italcementi Group

Joma International AS

Kane Biotech, Inc.

Kastus Technologies Ltd.

Keyland Polymer LLC

KHG FiteBac Technology

Kon Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Kronos International, Inc.

Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM)

Life Air Iaq Ltd.

Life Material Technologies Limited

LIGC Application Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

MACOMA Environmental Technologies, LLC

Maeda-KougyouCo, Ltd.

Marusyo Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Master Dynamic Limited

Medicfibers

Mica NanoTech

Microban International, Ltd.

Millidyne Oy

Muse Nanobots

MVX Protex

N2 Biomedical LLC

N9 World Technologies PvtLtd.

Nanjing High Technology Nano Material Co., Ltd(HTNano)

Nano Came CoLtd.

Nano Graphene, Inc.

Nano Surface Solutions

Nano-Care Deutschland AG

Nanoclean Global Private Limited

Nanogate AG

NanoLotus Scandanavia Aps

Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.

NanoPhos SA

NanoPhyll, INc.

Nanopool GmbH

NanoPure Technology

Nanosono

Nanotech Surface Company

NanoTouch Materials, LLC

Nanova Care Coat

Nanoveu Ltd.

Nanowave Inc.

Nanox

Nano-X GmbH

Nano-Z Coating Ltd.

NascNano Technology Co., Ltd.

NBD Nanotechnologies

NIL Technology ApS

NILima Nanotechnologies

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

NITROPEP

Nobio Ltd.

Noble Biomaterials, Inc.

NOF Corporation

n-tec GmbH

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

OrganoClick AB

Panahome Corporation

Panasonic

Parx Materials BV

Pieclex Co., Ltd.

Pioneer Medical Devices GmbH

PPG Industries, Inc.

Prebona AB

Promethean Particles Ltd.

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURETi Group, LLC

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

QuatCare LLC

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc.

Radical Materials

Reactive Surfaces, LLP

Resysten

Rohm GmbH

Royal DSM N.V.

Saint-Gobain Glass

Sanitized

Schott AG

Sciessent LLC

Scutum Nano Solutions GmbH

Sharklet Technologies, Inc

Showa Denko K.K.

Signo Nano-Care UK Ltd.

Slips Technology

Sobinco

Sonovia Ltd.

Souma Co., Ltd.

Sparc Technologies Ltd.

Spartha Medical SAS

sUTL

Suzhou Super Nano-Textile Teco Co.

Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

The Sherwin Williams Company

Thomson Research Associates

TitanPE Technologies, Inc.

TNO

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Toto

TouchPoint Science

Toyokosho Co., Ltd.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Troy Corporation

Ube Exsymo Co., Ltd.

UMF Corporation

USA Nanocoat

viRepel Inc.

Yield Co., Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

Zentek



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wraw0m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets