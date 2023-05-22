Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies Global Market Report 2023-2033: Severity of Antimicrobial Resistance Threat Drives Sector

22 May, 2023, 13:45 ET
The use of advanced antimicrobial coatings and technology (virucidal, bactericidal and fungicidal) has come to the fore recently due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, and has greatly increased demand, especially for high touch surfaces in healthcare, retail, hotels, offices and the home.
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has been declared one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity by the World Health Organization and is projected to be responsible for the death of 10 million people every year by 2050. Antimicrobial surface technologies are considered an important factor in limiting the spread of infectious diseases, as a form of environmental disease control.
Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price, and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. However, a significant market opportunity has arisen for companies to develop advanced coatings and surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.
Their use makes it possible to provide enhanced antimicrobial, antiviral, mold-reducing and TVOC degrading processes, that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, allowing for exceptional hygiene standards in all areas of work and life. As a result, it is possible create a healthier living and working environment and to offer holistic solutions to people with a diminished immune system. Antimicrobial-based surface coatings prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses via infected surfaces of so called high-traffic objects, such as door and window handles in public places, hospitals, public buildings, schools, elderly homes etc.
Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:
- Medical facilities and laboratories
- Medical equipment;
- Fabrics and clothing like face masks;
- Hospital furniture;
- Hotels and other public spaces;
- Window glass;
- Pharmaceutical labs;
- Packaging;
- Food packaging areas and restaurants;
- Food processing equipment;
- Transportation, air ducts and air ventilation systems;
- Appliances;
- Sporting and exercise equipment;
- Containers;
- Aircraft interiors and buildings;
- Cruise lines and other marine vessels;
- Restroom accessories;
- Shower enclosures;
- Handrails;
- Schools and childcare facilities;
- Playgrounds.
Report contents include:
- Current technology and materials used in Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces. These include self-cleaning coatings, photocatalytic coatings, graphene, silicon dioxide nanoparticles, silver/nanosilver, photocatalytic coatings, zinc oxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles, hydrogels, nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, cerium oxide nanoparticles, chitosan/chitosan nanoparticles, copper particles, adaptive biomaterials, electroactive smart materials, 2D materials and antibacterial liquid metals.
- Global market revenue forecasts to 2033, broken down by applications, regions, markets and types of coatings.
- Analysis of end user markets for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies including:
- Interiors
- Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces.
- Medical facilities and sensitive building applications.
- Air conditioning and ventilation systems.
- Hand rails.
- Restroom accessories.
- Medical
- Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene.
- Wall coatings for hospitals.
- Hospital furniture.
- Medical implants.
- Wound dressings.
- Catheters.
- Pharmaceutical labs.
- Fabric supplies, scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles).
- Packaging
- Food packaging.
- Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging.
- Nanosilver coatings.
- Antibacterial coatings on plastic films.
- Textiles
- Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel.
- Interior textiles.
- Automotive textiles.
- Food processing
- Food preparation facilities.
- Food packaging.
- Food processing equipment.
- Filtration
- Water purification.
- Air filtration units.
- Other
- Fitness equipment.
- Water coolers and ice-making equipment.
- Automotive interiors.
- Reusable water bottles, coffee cups and shopping bags.
- Consumer goods-children's toys, personal care items and appliances.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Aims and objectives of the study
1.2 Market definition
1.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials
1.2.2 Categorization
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Antimicrobial additives and coatings market growing
3.1.1 Advantages
3.1.2 Properties
3.1.3 Applications
3.2 Nanocoatings
3.3 Antimicrobial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces
3.3.1 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings and surfaces
3.3.1.1 Bionic self-cleaning coatings
3.3.1.2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings
3.3.1.3 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings
3.3.2 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces
3.3.3 Nanomaterials applications
3.3.4 Cleanliness of indoor and public areas driving demand for antimicrobials
3.4 Anti-viral coatings
3.4.1 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
3.4.2 Wipe on coatings
3.4.3 Facemask coatings
3.4.4 Long-term mitigation of surface contamination with nanocoatings
3.5 Main market players by antimicrobial technology area
3.6 Global market size and opportunity to 2033
3.6.1 End user markets for antimicrobial coatings
3.6.2 Global forecast for antimicrobial coatings to 2033
3.7 Market and technical challenges
3.8 Market drivers and trends
4 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN ANTI-MICROBIAL COATINGS
5 ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY
6 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND SURFACES
7 ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND TECHNOLOGIES COMPANIES (207 company profiles)
8 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Addmaster (UK) Ltd.
- Advanced Materials-JTJ S.R.O.
- Advanced Nanotech Lab (ANT LAB)
- Aequor, Inc
- Aereus Technologies
- Affix Labs Oy
- Agienic Antimicrobials
- AKALI Technology
- Alistagen Corporation
- Allied Bioscience
- AM Technology Ltd.
- Americhem
- Amferia Ab
- Amicoat A/S
- AMProtecTion, LLC
- Applied Silver, Inc.
- Applied Thin Films, Inc
- Artekya
- Ascend Performance Materials LLC
- AST Products
- Atacama Lab
- Attonuclei
- Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
- Axcentive SARL
- Bactiguard AB
- Biocote Ltd.
- Bio-Fence
- Bio-Gate AG
- BioInteractions Ltd.
- Bioni CS GmbH
- Bionic Technology Holding BV.
- Caparol
- Cardinal Glass Industries
- Ceko Co., Ltd.
- Cellutech AB
- CeloNova BioSciences, Inc
- Cicada
- Clarcor Industrial Air
- Cleancorp Nanocoatings
- CleanCU
- Clearbridge Technologies PteLtd.
- Clou
- Coating Suisse GmbH
- Corning Incorporated
- Cotec GmbH
- Covalon Technologies Ltd.
- Cristal/Tronox
- CuanTec Ltd.
- CuConcepts GmbH
- Cupron, Inc.
- CytaCoat AB
- Cytonix LLC
- Dab FLow Nanotechnology
- Daicel FineChem Limited
- Decorative Products GmbH
- Diatomix, INc.
- Dortrend
- DrivePur
- Dry Surface Technologies LLC
- DSP Co., Ltd.
- DuPont
- Dyphox
- Enviro Specialty Chemicals (ESC Brands)
- EnvisionSQ
- Eoxolit
- F Group Nano LLC
- Flora Coatings LLC
- FN Nano, Inc.
- Fraunhofer-Institute for Silicate Research ISC
- Freshlight Solutions
- Fumin Co., Ltd.
- Fusion Bionic GmbH
- GBneuhaus GmbH
- Gelest, Inc.
- General Paints
- Goldshield Technologies
- Graphene Innovation & Technologies (GIT)
- GrapheneCA
- Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.
- Green Millenium, Inc.
- Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH
- GXC Coatings
- HakusuiTech Co., Ltd.
- Halomine, Inc.
- Heidelberg Cement
- HeiQ Materials AG
- I3 BioMedical, Inc.
- Imbed Biosciences, Inc.
- Inhibit Coatings Limited
- Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc (ISurTech)
- Innovotech
- Integricote
- Interlotus Nanotechnologie GmbH
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.
- Italcementi Group
- Joma International AS
- Kane Biotech, Inc.
- Kastus Technologies Ltd.
- Keyland Polymer LLC
- KHG FiteBac Technology
- Kon Corporation
- Kraton Corporation
- Kronos International, Inc.
- Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM)
- Life Air Iaq Ltd.
- Life Material Technologies Limited
- LIGC Application Ltd.
- Lonza Group AG
- MACOMA Environmental Technologies, LLC
- Maeda-KougyouCo, Ltd.
- Marusyo Sangyo Co., Ltd.
- Master Dynamic Limited
- Medicfibers
- Mica NanoTech
- Microban International, Ltd.
- Millidyne Oy
- Muse Nanobots
- MVX Protex
- N2 Biomedical LLC
- N9 World Technologies PvtLtd.
- Nanjing High Technology Nano Material Co., Ltd(HTNano)
- Nano Came CoLtd.
- Nano Graphene, Inc.
- Nano Surface Solutions
- Nano-Care Deutschland AG
- Nanoclean Global Private Limited
- Nanogate AG
- NanoLotus Scandanavia Aps
- Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.
- NanoPhos SA
- NanoPhyll, INc.
- Nanopool GmbH
- NanoPure Technology
- Nanosono
- Nanotech Surface Company
- NanoTouch Materials, LLC
- Nanova Care Coat
- Nanoveu Ltd.
- Nanowave Inc.
- Nanox
- Nano-X GmbH
- Nano-Z Coating Ltd.
- NascNano Technology Co., Ltd.
- NBD Nanotechnologies
- NIL Technology ApS
- NILima Nanotechnologies
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- NITROPEP
- Nobio Ltd.
- Noble Biomaterials, Inc.
- NOF Corporation
- n-tec GmbH
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
- OrganoClick AB
- Panahome Corporation
- Panasonic
- Parx Materials BV
- Pieclex Co., Ltd.
- Pioneer Medical Devices GmbH
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Prebona AB
- Promethean Particles Ltd.
- PURE Bioscience, Inc.
- PURETi Group, LLC
- PurThread Technologies, Inc.
- QuatCare LLC
- Quick-Med Technologies, Inc.
- Radical Materials
- Reactive Surfaces, LLP
- Resysten
- Rohm GmbH
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Saint-Gobain Glass
- Sanitized
- Schott AG
- Sciessent LLC
- Scutum Nano Solutions GmbH
- Sharklet Technologies, Inc
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Signo Nano-Care UK Ltd.
- Slips Technology
- Sobinco
- Sonovia Ltd.
- Souma Co., Ltd.
- Sparc Technologies Ltd.
- Spartha Medical SAS
- sUTL
- Suzhou Super Nano-Textile Teco Co.
- Taiyo Kogyo Corporation
- The Sherwin Williams Company
- Thomson Research Associates
- TitanPE Technologies, Inc.
- TNO
- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
- Toto
- TouchPoint Science
- Toyokosho Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Tsusho Corporation
- Troy Corporation
- Ube Exsymo Co., Ltd.
- UMF Corporation
- USA Nanocoat
- viRepel Inc.
- Yield Co., Ltd.
- ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.
- Zentek
