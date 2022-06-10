Advanced Baby Monitor Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 385.42 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

To know more about the parent market analysis - Download a sample now!

Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Drivers

The key factors driving the advanced baby monitor market are the innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization.

Recently, there has been a surge in demand for high-quality premium baby products. Furthermore, as the rate of employment rises, so does the percentage of employed women. Because of the increase in the number of working women, there is a greater demand for baby care and safety products to monitor and care for their children during and after work hours.

The market is also being driven by the rising number of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) cases. Furthermore, advanced baby monitors are movement monitors that are part of a new product category in the baby monitor market that includes a variety of audio and video monitors. However, in the movement monitor category, innovation and start-up funding have resulted in the introduction of products with advanced functionality. Heart rate, oxygen saturation, and temperature are all monitored.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Challenges

Lack of awareness and high price of advanced baby monitors will be a major challenge for the advanced baby monitor market during the forecast period.

will be a major challenge for the advanced baby monitor market during the forecast period. The other baby care products such as skin and hair care products have found global adoption, whereas the adoption of advanced baby monitors is relatively low in developing countries. Advanced baby monitors are perceived to be luxury products in countries in Eastern Europe , MEA, and APAC.

, MEA, and APAC. The adoption of these devices is also affected by low awareness among parents, particularly in developing regions. In 2017, for every 100 babies born in APAC, four to five advanced baby monitors were sold. This is in contrast with the high penetration rate in North America and Western Europe . Therefore, the players in the market are focusing on spreading awareness about the benefits of using advanced baby monitors in developing regions.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Segmentation Analysis

The advanced baby monitor market report is segmented by Product (under the mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearable, and other formats), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Vendor Analysis

The advanced baby monitor market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D and innovation like deploying sensor-driven technology to detect the movement of infants to compete in the market.

Angelcare Monitor Inc.



Dorel Industries Inc.



Hisense Ltd.



iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.



JABLOTRON Group AS



Koninklijke Philips NV



Lorex Technology Inc.



Owlet Baby Care



Safetosleep



Snuza International Pty. Ltd.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 385.42 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.51 Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angelcare Monitor Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Safetosleep, and Snuza International Pty. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer Electronics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Under the mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Diaper attachment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Smart wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Other formats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Exhibit 54: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 57: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Hisense Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Hisense Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Hisense Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Hisense Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 64: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 JABLOTRON Group AS

Exhibit 67: JABLOTRON Group AS - Overview



Exhibit 68: JABLOTRON Group AS - Product and service



Exhibit 69: JABLOTRON Group AS - Key offerings

11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.9 Lorex Technology Inc.

Exhibit 75: Lorex Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Lorex Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Lorex Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Owlet Baby Care

Exhibit 78: Owlet Baby Care - Overview



Exhibit 79: Owlet Baby Care - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Owlet Baby Care - Key news



Exhibit 81: Owlet Baby Care - Key offerings

11.11 Safetosleep

Exhibit 82: Safetosleep - Overview



Exhibit 83: Safetosleep - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Safetosleep - Key offerings

11.12 Snuza International Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

