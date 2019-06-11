Advanced Biotherapeutics: The Future is Now, and It's Happening in Plastics

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation and commercialization of the next generation of opportunities in single-use processing and cell therapies is a key focus of the Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA) 9th Annual International Single-Use Summit, July 22-24, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC.

The Summit highlights the critical need for innovation in the polymer-based bioprocessing industry, to accelerate and advance life-saving cell-growth and cell-harvested immunotherapies, as well as serve the existing monoclonal antibody market.

"BPSA's mission is to advance single-use worldwide," said Jeff Carter of GE Healthcare and Chairman of the BPSA Board of Directors. "We have built nearly a decade of successful Summit programs in the United States from 2009 to 2018. This year's program offers a unique blend of technical and business topics for company leaders across the globe with a stake in single-use systems from both the consumer and provider perspectives."

Featured presenters are:

Brian Murphy , Celgene, who will provide a forward-looking perspective around bioprocessing, cell, gene and tissue therapy advances and what innovations are needed and expected from the supplier base to push cell therapies to the medical suite.

who will provide a forward-looking perspective around bioprocessing, cell, gene and tissue therapy advances and what innovations are needed and expected from the supplier base to push cell therapies to the medical suite. Paul Slaman , Emergent Bio-Solutions (EBS), who will address industry trends in therapeutic modalities and how personalized medicines will change process and product.

who will address industry trends in therapeutic modalities and how personalized medicines will change process and product. Steven Russell , American Chemistry Council , who will discuss the current perception around "single-use" plastics and the need for an aggressive, sustainable solution to the burgeoning toll of plastic ocean waste.

, who will discuss the current perception around "single-use" plastics and the need for an aggressive, sustainable solution to the burgeoning toll of plastic ocean waste. Desmond Hunt , US Pharmacopeia, who discuss the regulatory workings and results of USP's recent publication – USP 665: Plastic Materials, Components, and Systems used in the Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Drug Products and Biopharmaceutical Drug Substances and Products.

"This year's Summit focuses on the proven effectiveness of legacy plastic bioprocessing platforms in addition to the 'next wave' of business opportunities and the process challenges tied to next-generation precision plastics," said BPSA Executive Director Kevin Ott. "Our dynamic agenda also encompasses topics on e-beam, gamma and x-ray technologies emerging for system sterilization, system assurance and integrity, workforce education, and model studies around sustainable practices."

Register: http://bpsalliance.org/bpsa-summit/

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an affiliate of SOCMA, was formed in 2005 as an industry-led international industry association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. www.bpsalliance.org .

SOURCE Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA)

Related Links

http://www.bpsalliance.org

