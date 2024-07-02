Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market size is set to grow by USD 328.6 million from 2024-2028, Proliferation of advanced submersible carbon dioxide sensors in emerging market boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced carbon dioxide sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 328.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.17% during the forecast period. Proliferation of advanced submersible carbon dioxide sensors in emerging market is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in institutional use of advanced carbon dioxide sensors. However, complex operations of advanced carbon dioxide sensors poses a challenge. Key market players include Aeroqual Ltd., Airtest Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd., Digital Control Systems Inc., E E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Controls, NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., RKI Instruments Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies plc, Trolex Ltd., and Vaisala Oyj.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global advanced carbon dioxide sensors market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 328.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and United Arab Emirates Key companies profiled Aeroqual Ltd., Airtest Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd., Digital Control Systems Inc., E E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Controls, NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., RKI Instruments Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies plc, Trolex Ltd., and Vaisala Oyj

Market Driver

Advanced carbon dioxide sensors offer significant benefits for various sectors, including schools, research laboratories, and government facilities. These sensors improve indoor air quality, save energy, and monitor toxic carbon dioxide levels. In educational institutions, they maintain appropriate ventilation, reducing absenteeism and enhancing student performance. For buildings, they ensure optimum performance and lower energy costs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The integration of advanced carbon dioxide sensors into smart homes is also increasing, driven by the need to monitor indoor carbon dioxide levels. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global advanced carbon dioxide sensors market.

The Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for CO2 monitoring in various industries. Companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as FOSS (Fuel Cell Sensor System) and CARbon MONitoring SYstem (CAMS) to enhance sensor efficiency and accuracy. These sensors are used in temperature control systems, industrial processes, and environmental monitoring. The use of these sensors in the automotive industry is also on the rise, as regulations for reducing emissions become stricter. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning algorithms in carbon dioxide sensors is a trend that is gaining popularity, as it enables real-time analysis and predictive maintenance. Overall, the market for advanced carbon dioxide sensors is expected to continue growing due to the increasing need for CO2 monitoring and the development of more efficient and accurate sensor technologies.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The advanced carbon dioxide sensors market faces challenges due to their complex functionality. End-users struggle to understand operations, leading to inability to assess performance. High service charges and lack of trust in service professionals hinder adoption. Reasons include compatibility with HVAC systems, critical sensor placement, measurement errors, and altitude-based issues. Periodic maintenance is necessary for acceptable air quality. Uncertainty around relying on sensors for critical decisions due to altitude variations poses a significant challenge to market growth.

The Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market faces several challenges. One major challenge is the need for high accuracy and sensitivity in measuring low levels of CO2. Another challenge is the requirement for long-term stability and durability in sensors, especially in harsh environments. Additionally, cost-effectiveness is a significant concern, as is the need for easy integration with other systems. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and safety standards add complexity to the market. Lastly, the increasing demand for real-time monitoring and automation in various industries drives the need for advanced sensor technologies.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This advanced carbon dioxide sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 NDIR

1.2 Chemical Fitting 2.1 Wall-mount

2.2 Retrofit Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 NDIR- The NDIR advanced carbon dioxide sensors segment is experiencing steady growth, driven by the construction industry's expansion. These sensors, consisting of an IR lamp, optical filter, and detector, offer benefits such as durability and stability over chemical sensors. NDIR sensors' ability to measure carbon dioxide through IR techniques and their long lifespan make them preferred choices. Vendors like Amphenol Corp. Offer compact, low-power sensors for specific applications, contributing to market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Facilities Management Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for integrated services across various sectors. The market's expansion is driven by the need for efficient management of facilities and the adoption of advanced technologies. Similarly, the global Industrial HVAC Market is also on an upward trajectory, propelled by rising industrialization and stringent environmental regulations. Innovations in energy-efficient systems are further enhancing market prospects. Both markets are benefiting from the trend towards automation and the emphasis on sustainability, reflecting a broader shift towards more efficient and eco-friendly industrial practices.

Research Analysis

The Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of air pollution and the need for stringent regulations to combat hazardous gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases. Cash flow analysis and profit ratio analysis are crucial factors in the market's attractiveness analysis. Advanced CO2 sensors play a vital role in monitoring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from various industries, including land use and combustion processes. The sensors help in the holistic evaluation of carbon emissions and contribute to the mitigation of rising sea levels and higher temperatures caused by heat-trapping gases. Modifications in existing systems and the integration of new technologies are key factors driving market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for accurate and real-time CO2 monitoring solutions. These sensors are essential in various industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, and industrial processes. The market is driven by factors like stringent regulations, rising awareness of indoor air quality, and technological advancements. The sensors use various technologies like infrared, electrochemical, and capacitive sensors to measure CO2 levels. The market is segmented based on application, technology, and end-user. The electrochemical technology segment holds a major share in the market due to its high accuracy and sensitivity. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

NDIR



Chemical

Fitting

Wall-mount



Retrofit

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio