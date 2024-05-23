Facilities Management Market size is set to grow by USD 826.91 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facilities management market size is estimated to grow by USD 826.91 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Facilities Management Market 2024-2028

Facilities Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 826.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Coor Service Management Holding AB, Cushman and Wakefield Plc, International Business Machines Corp., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Mitie Group Plc, OCS Group International Ltd., Quess Corp. Ltd., Securitas AG, Serco Group Plc, ServiceMax Facility Management Pvt. Ltd., SIS Ltd., SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd., The Brinks Co., Aramark, and Sodexo SA

Market Driver

The facilities management market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies. IoT networks, comprised of sensors, thermostats, and actuators, enable data-driven decisions, enhancing performance and extending asset lifespan. Predictive maintenance, a key IoT application, uses real-time data for equipment condition monitoring, reducing operational costs and boosting productivity.

Facilities management encompasses hard services like HVAC systems, electrical installations, and plumbing, as well as soft services such as management and compliance. AI-Powered solutions streamline operations, ensuring quick response to emergencies and maintaining regulatory compliance. Investments in efficient facilities management contribute to organizational success, fostering employee satisfaction and retention. Outsourcing to specialized firms can optimize resources and enhance cost-effectiveness, promoting sustainability and industry growth.

Market Challenges

In the facilities management market, small organizations in growing economies confront significant budget limitations, compelling them to seek investment in strategic assets aligned with their organizational goals. Despite this, they may forego professional facilities management services from reputable providers, leading to subpar services. Consequences include increased maintenance and operational costs, negatively impacting profitability.

Additionally, escalating labor costs, particularly in the North American region, hinder market expansion during the forecast period. To refine and optimize operations, organizations prioritize operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Advanced technologies, such as AI-enabled solutions, predictive analytics, and automation, are adopted to streamline processes, promote sustainable practices, and enhance the overall client experience.

SPIE and optimization measures are implemented to ensure superior technical facility performance, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and digital building operations for transparent energy control systems and hazard management. The transformative shift towards advanced facilities management practices aims to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and address client needs effectively.

Segment Overview

Service 1.1 Soft services

1.2 Hard services End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Government

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Soft services- In the Facilities Management Market, the service segment represents a significant investment and strategic asset in achieving organizational goals. This segment, which includes soft services such as housekeeping, transportation, catering, and security, refines and optimizes operational excellence by enhancing customer satisfaction and promoting innovation and improvement.

Soft services contribute to a superior facility environment, enabling businesses to streamline processes, adopt sustainable practices, and leverage advanced technologies like AI-enabled solutions, predictive analytics, and automation. These measures aim to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance the overall client experience.

The market for outsourced facilities management continues to grow and develop, with a transformative shift towards digital building operations, transparent energy control systems, hazard management, and optimization measures. SPIE, a leading player in this field, focuses on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and management practices to meet client needs and improve efficiency.

Research Analysis

The Facilities Management (FM) market encompasses organizations that specialize in managing and optimizing the operational excellence of an entity's physical assets. These firms focus on refining and improving efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in various industries through the implementation of advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

By offering management services for both hard services, such as maintenance and repairs, and soft services, like employee satisfaction and customer service, these solution providers contribute significantly to organizational goals. The FM industry's growth is driven by the need for outsourcing non-core activities, the pursuit of strategic assets, and the desire for innovation and improvement to meet client needs. Sustainability and control are essential benefits of FM, ensuring long-term performance, service delivery, and adherence to industry growth.

Market Research Overview

The Facilities Management (FM) market encompasses the optimization and maintenance of physical workplaces and infrastructure. This includes operations such as real estate management, building maintenance, and essential services like security, catering, and cleaning. The FM industry leverages technology to improve efficiency and productivity, with solutions like Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), and building automation systems (BAS) gaining popularity.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for energy efficiency, the need for workplace safety, and the growing trend towards outsourcing FM services. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is expected to revolutionize the industry by enabling predictive maintenance and optimizing resource utilization.

